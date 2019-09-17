Disney Announces The Lion King Home Release and Store Exclusives

Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment will release director Jon Favreau‘s re-imagining of The Lion King on Digital HD Oct. 11 ahead of its premiere on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Oct. 22. The blockbuster, which became the seventh highest-grossing movie of all time after roaring to $1.61 billion at the global box office, will be available to own in standard editions available everywhere with multiple retailer exclusives. In addition to a two-movie digital-only bundle offering the new film and Disney’s 1994 2D-animated original that inspired the 2019 version, Disney will offer a set exclusive to Target stores featuring a filmmaker gallery book and a Best Buy exclusive collectible 4K steelbook.

Special features packaged on the 4K and Blu-ray editions include the Disney Song Selection sing-along, music videos, a filmmaker introduction and audio commentary with Favreau, behind-the-scenes documentary “The Journey to The Lion King,” featurette “Protect the Pride,” the “More to be Scene” feature and more. The Digital HD version will feature digital exclusive special feature “Pride Land Pedia Starring Dung Beetle.”

The Target edition, which includes exclusive cover art as well as a limited-edition gallery book, is priced at $34.99.

Best Buy’s two-disc exclusive edition, which features its own unique cover art and a collectible steelbook case, is also priced at $34.99. Customers who pre-order the standard Blu-ray through the Disney Store will receive four exclusive lithographs featuring stills from the film.

Disney’s The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau, journeys to the African savanna, where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his. The all-star cast includes Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon. Disney’s The Lion King utilizes pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring treasured characters to life in a whole new way.

The Lion King is available to own on Digital HD starting Oct. 11 and releases on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Oct. 22.

