This Cape Blazer Is Covered In Disney Villains

This cape is covered in Disney villains yet it’s subtle and stylish enough to wear anywhere. A DISNEY VILLAIN CAPE! How amazing is that?

Actually, this is more than just a cape. It’s a cape blazer that looks formal on the outside, but the lining features an allover print of Disney villains that include Maleficent, Hook, Ursula, the Evil Queen, and Cruella de Vil along with matching symbols like a poison apple, broken mirror, and more.

The Disney villain cape blazer is available to order here in sizes that range XS to 3X (polyester/rayon/spandex blend). Needless to say, this would be super fun to wear to work. There’s still time to get it before Halloween if you hurry! Check out the gallery below to take a closer look at the design.