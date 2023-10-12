Disney Villains x CASETiFY iPhone and Android Collection Is On Sale Now

Disney Villains and CASETiFY are plotting a takeover of your bank account with a new collection of iPhone and Android accessories that celebrate the best of the worst. The crown jewel of the collection is a glow-in-the-dark 3D AirPods Case made to resemble the Evil Queen's poison apple in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, but it will also include Impact, Ultra Impact, Mirror, Bounce, and Clear Cases inspired by classic Disney villains like Ursula, Maleficent, and Cruella de Vil.

There are also accessories made for AirPods and AirPods Pro, Apple Watch bands, MagSafe wallets, power banks, grip stands, MacBook, and iPad, and more, all retailing between $38 and $98 USD. You can take a closer look at the designs in the gallery below. If you like what you see, the Disney Villains x CASETiFY collab is available here at the CASETiFY website now.

Speaking of Disney Villains, the next character to join the club will be King Magnifico (Chris Pine) in the upcoming animated film Wish. The synopsis reads:

In Wish, Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force-a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe-the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico-to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Featuring the voices of Academy Award-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha's favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck ("Frozen," "Frozen 2") and Fawn Veerasunthorn ("Raya and the Last Dragon"), produced by Peter Del Vecho ("Frozen," "Frozen 2") and co-produced by Juan Pablo Reyes ("Encanto").

Jennifer Lee ("Frozen," "Frozen 2") executive produces-Lee and Allison Moore ("Night Sky," "Manhunt") are writers on the project. With original songs by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger, "Wish" opens only in theaters on Nov. 22, 2023.



