Disney Announces Moana Attraction in New Epcot

Two years ago, Walt Disney World announced that serious changes and renovations were coming to the Epcot park at some point in the future, but the details of those changes have been pretty few and far between. Outside of the Guardians of the Galaxy update, a lot has been kept under wraps. That is apparently changing this weekend at the 2019 D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. The Disney Parks panel isn’t taking place until Sunday morning, but the press event on Thursday evening saw a couple of key reveals, including the first look at a Moana-themed attraction on its way to Epcot.

According to Walt Disney World News Today, the new Journey of Water attraction will be a walk-through maze of sorts, featuring a few different water park elements. It’s set to be a family-friendly and easy-going experience, with the trail leading guests to The Seas and Nemo and Friends pavilion. Disney describes it as a “lush exploration trail” that will “invite guests to meet and play with magical, living water.”

Other than the design of the area, which you can see in the concept art below, there has been no word regarding how Moana will be tied in. Judging by the way other attractions are set up, there will probably some Moana character encounters and photo ops near the Journey of Water.

This is just one of the many pieces to the enormous Epcot overhaul about to take place in the Orlando park. The new attractions are expected to be unveiled in 2021, the 50th anniversary of Epcot.

It’s no surprise that Moana is getting an attraction at Disney, considering the commercial and critical success the film received upon its release in 2016. Moana became an instant favorite amongst fans both young and old, and earned more than $643 million at the worldwide box office.

More announcements regarding the new Epcot renovations should arrive during the Disney Parks panel on Sunday morning.