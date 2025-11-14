Disney’s 2025 Turnaround Continues As Sequel to $1Bn Movie Gets Overwhelmingly Positive Reactions

With the exception of Lilo & Stitch, Disney has had a pretty rough year in 2025, but things have started to turn around in November. Predator: Badlands (released by Mouse House subsidiary 20th Century Studios) earned positive reviews and broke box office records in its opening weekend, giving Disney a much-needed hit after a string of commercial disappointments. The good times should continue over Thanksgiving weekend when Zootopia 2 opens. The sequel to the $1 billion original is projected to have a strong debut of its own at the box office, and those estimates could go up in the wake of the first reactions.

Zootopia 2 has screened for critics, and while full reviews haven’t been published yet, early reactions are popping up on social media. It’s earning considerable praise for its ability to balance entertaining animal hijinks with an emotional, mature story — very much like its predecessor. Check out some of the reactions in the space below:

I watched all of #Zootopia2 with a big dorky smile on my face. Loved it… maybe even more than the first one. Yes, it’s totally unhinged and full of amazing animal puns and gags, but it’s also a sweet, honest story about finding the courage to tell someone they truly matter.… pic.twitter.com/fvxwTXTmen — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) November 14, 2025

ZOOTOPIA 2 has yet again made me ask myself why I want a fox and a bunny to be in love but also it is a cute movie about love, friendship, and the need to prove ourselves and I loved it. pic.twitter.com/oaeThFsWHS — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) November 14, 2025

#Zootopia2 is just as fun as the original. The film doubles down on its fast-paced buddy cop energy and animal puns. The story is timely and has themes that should resonate. Also, the humor is sharper, and its bit darker. Overall I had lots of fun w/ it. Stay for the post credits pic.twitter.com/9Iv1ooPh0D — iammichaeljlee.bsky.social (@IamMichaelJLee) November 14, 2025

#Zootopia2 exceeds expectations. The mystery is terrific but what struck me most was how thematically rich it was – @thejaredbush and Byron Howard packed so much timely social commentary into a VERY funny, highly emotional, brightly animated romp. And @m_giacchino's score rules. pic.twitter.com/uwFAK33JUj — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) November 14, 2025

#Zootopia2 is an absolute blast.



A fun expansion of the world of Zootopia. Nick and Judy are back as a dynamic duo, trying to figure out their partnership. More action, delightful characters, and a new Shakira banger.



A hilarious, feel-good family adventure. pic.twitter.com/0ogZnL2hI6 — Jonathan Sim (@TheJonathanSim) November 14, 2025

#Zootopia2 is a joyful, organic evolution of the original. The humor, character work, and worldbuilding all hit effortlessly. A clever, laugh-filled sequel that introduces memorable new faces. Gary De’Snake steals the show! pic.twitter.com/KpVyiiqk2q — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) November 14, 2025

Zootopia 2 is great. Smart, creative, funny and stunning animation. And moving. Ke Huy Quan for the win…again



Watch out Kpop you got competition for that Animated Oscar — Gregory Ellwood – The Playlist 🎬 (@TheGregoryE) November 14, 2025

Can Zootopia 2 Win the Best Animated Feature Oscar?

As we recently saw with The Running Man‘s Rotten Tomatoes score, enthusiastic social media reactions aren’t always a bellwether of universally positive reviews. However, based on the initial word of mouth, it looks like Zootopia 2 is well on its way to receiving widespread critical acclaim. The first wave of reactions is encouraging, as it shows the sequel matches the incredibly high bar set by its predecessor. In terms of critical response, Disney’s track record with animated sequels isn’t spotless. Just last year, Moana 2 earned mixed reviews and was seen as a step down from the first film. We still have to wait for the full Zootopia 2 reviews, but this follow-up is on track to avoid that fate.

If Zootopia 2 is as beloved as the initial reactions indicate, it will be interesting to see if it emerges as a legitimate contender to win the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, an award Walt Disney Animated Studios hasn’t even been nominated for since 2021’s Encanto. That drought will likely end this year, as Zootopia 2 seems safe for a nomination. Winning is a different matter. Only two sequels (Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4) have won Best Animated Feature, so history isn’t exactly on Zootopia 2‘s side. This isn’t the strongest year overall for the Animated Feature category, but there’s stiff competition in the form of Kpop Demon Hunters, the Netflix phenomenon that will have a lot of support behind it. There’s a world where Zootopia 2 could end up like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and fall short of a victory.

While Disney will certainly put together an extensive awards campaign for Zootopia 2, studio executives will be even happier to see the money come in at the box office. Just last week, early box office projections indicated Zootopia 2 would make $125+ million domestically over its first five days, giving Disney a major hit over Thanksgiving weekend. With word of mouth as strong as it is, those estimates could increase as the film’s release date draws nearer. This year, there have been multiple films that exceeded projections, with positive critical reception being a common denominator between them. Though Zootopia 2 will be going up against Wicked: For Good (which is already breaking records), it should be a huge draw for families over the holiday frame.

It looks like Disney is going to salvage its 2025 with a strong end to the year. A few weeks after Zootopia 2 arrives, James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash hits theaters, and that has a genuine shot at becoming the highest-grossing film of the year. With established brands like Pixar and Marvel struggling in 2025, Disney still has some issues to sort out as it gears up for what it hopes will be a massive 2026. Predator: Badlands and Zootopia 2 don’t make those problems go away, but they are a little easier to swallow now. Disney can take solace in knowing its last few releases of the year were winners.

