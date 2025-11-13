Wicked: For Good Breaks Major Box Office Record 1 Week Before Premiere

After one of the worst Octobers in recent memory, the box office finally showed some much-needed signs of life last weekend when Predator: Badlands broke records in its opening. The latest installment in the classic sci-fi franchise is just one film this month that should be a major commercial hit. Thanksgiving is typically a lucrative period for moviegoing, and this year is no exception. Next week sees the long-awaited release of Wicked: For Good, the follow-up to last year’s hit fantasy musical Wicked. Billed as the epic finale of a beloved story, it’s been expected that Wicked: For Good will be one of the biggest films of the year, and it’s already worked its way into the record books.

According to Deadline, Wicked: For Good is now the biggest PG-rated movie in Fandango’s history in terms of advanced ticket sales, performing better than the live-action Beauty and the Beast remake, Wicked, and Frozen 2. Wicked: For Good has also had the most pre-sales of any 2025 movie to date, topping Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, Superman, and Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl.

Wicked: For Good Could Surpass Box Office Projections

Image Courtesy of Universal

Just a couple of weeks ago, initial box office estimates for Wicked: For Good were released, indicating the film could gross somewhere between $112-115 million domestically over its first three days. That would be one of the best debuts of the year, and now it looks like Wicked: For Good could go even higher. Whether it can break the all-time November record (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, $181.3 million) remains to be seen, but there’s a good chance Wicked: For Good becomes the latest 2025 blockbuster to exceed box office expectations. Its performance on Fandango illustrates this is a widely anticipated movie that has mass appeal.

The Fandango figures, of course, only represent a fraction of the total Wicked: For Good tickets that will eventually be sold. Pre-ordering tickets is more prevalent now than it’s ever been, but not everyone planning to see the film will get their tickets ahead of time. There should also be a healthy amount of walk-up business, especially since early reactions to Wicked: For Good are very positive. If it has the same kind of word of mouth as its predecessor (which was a Best Picture nominee), there will be a lot of people interested in seeing it on the big screen.

Wicked: For Good also isn’t going to be facing much competition when it arrives in theaters next weekend. This week’s one-two punch of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t and The Running Man are projected to have relatively soft debuts. Plus, those films are targeting different demographics, so they wouldn’t have been much of a threat to Wicked even if they were expected to earn more. There’s something for everyone in theaters this November, but Wicked should reign supreme over them all — or at least until Zootopia 2 opens.

With the way things are looking, it probably won’t take long for Wicked: For Good to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year. The first Wicked earned $432.9 million domestically, becoming one of just four 2024 titles to pass the $400 million milestone. This year, only two films so far have crossed that threshold, meaning Wicked: For Good could have an easy path to the top of the charts. If it’s already breaking records now, it might be more massive than theater owners anticipated.

