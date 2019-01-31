Disney’s ‘Aladdin’: Potential New Look at Cast Revealed

A new image of Disney’s live-action Aladdin has popped up online, and while we aren’t sure if it is 100% official it certainly looks the part.

The new image is a promotional banner for the film and shows Aladdin (Mena Massoud) in the center as he takes possession of the lamp. Genie (Will Smith) and Jasmine (Naomi Scott) are on either side of him, flanked by Jafar (Marwan Kenzari) and Dalia (Nasim Pedrad). The image comes courtesy of @TheDisInsider, and while it is photoshop heavy it does look like it could be official.

This is one of the better chances we’ve had to see Pedrad’s Dalia up-close, and her costume fits right in with the look and feel the film is going for. Granted, Smith’s Genie is still not blue here (earlier reports said that he will, in fact, be blue in the finished product), so hopefully, we’ll get a look at that soon.

Hopes are high that we’ll get a full trailer for the anticipated movie soon. The first footage was simply a teaser trailer, though it did give us a look at Aladdin, Abu, and the Cave of Wonders. Most of the other characters have only been seen in photos and stills from the movie up to this point, though we are waiting still to see up close images of Iago and Raja, Jasmine’s pet tiger.

We are anxious to see Smith’s Genie in action, as that was one of the most polarizing castings for the movie. He looks great in the stills we’ve seen so far, but we also want to see what a blue-skinned Will Smith looks like, not to mention his mannerisms, cadence, and tone. Robin Williams brought the original Genie to life in such a huge way in the original Aladdin that Smith has his work cut out for him, but we think he is up to the task, as long as he does his own thing with it and doesn’t try to mirror Williams’ take too much.

Guy Ritchie is helming the new Aladdin movie, from a script he co-wrote with Vanessa Taylor and John August. The film stars Mena Massoud (Aladdin), Naomi Scott (Jasmine), Will Smith (the Genie), Billy Magnussen (Prince Anders), Nasim Pedrad (Dalia), Marwan Kenzari (Jafar), Numan Acar (Hakim), and Navid Negahban (Sultan).

Aladdin is currently slated to hit theaters on May 24th.

