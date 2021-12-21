Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Celebrates 30 Years With New Funko Pops

Funko and Disney love a good collection of Pop figures that celebrate a big milestone, and the 30th anniversary of the animated classic Beauty and the Beast is definitely one of those. Indeed, Beauty and the Beast hit theaters way back in November of 1991, and you can tap into all that nostalgia with a big wave of new Funko Pops.

The common figures in the Beauty and the Beast 30th anniversary Funko Pop figure wave includes Belle (with Mirror), Winter Belle, Beast (with Curls), Cogsworth, Formal Gaston, and Lumiere. Pre-orders for all of these figures are live here at Entertainment Earth now. As far as exclusives are concerned, a Diamond Collection Winter Belle will be available on Amazon shortly. The Funko Shop will be getting a Cogsworth exclusive with a Chase in the near future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In case you haven’t heard, a new Beauty and the Beast live-action prequel series is coming to Disney+ in the near future with Luke Evans and Josh Gad will be reprising their roles as Gaston and LeFou, respectively. Josh Gad recently noted in an interview with Collider that the series is the “most ambitious” thing that he’s ever done.

“I can tell you right now that it is one of the most ambitious projects I’ve ever been a part of. Luke and I are so excited about bringing these characters back to life alongside a brilliant and unique new talent in Briana Middleton playing this incredible new character named Tilly. Liesl Tommy, who’s our director, is planning to do some unbelievably ambitious things with this series as well as our showrunners, Adam [Horowitz] and Eddie [Kitsis], who are really, really, really going places I think audiences are not necessarily ready for. I cannot be more excited about this show. I think it’s going to be enormously special.”

“For anyone who’s ever wondered how a brute like Gaston and a goof like LeFou could have ever become friends and partners, or how a mystical enchantress came to cast that fateful spell on the prince-turned-beast, this series will finally provide those answers…and provoke a whole new set of questions,” said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Branded Television.