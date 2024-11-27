Agatha All Along Star Kathryn Hahn May Have Just Revealed Her Marvel Exit

Agatha All Along was a surprise hit for Marvel Studios, but Kathryn Hahn might soon retire from the role of Agatha Harkness. As Hahn reveals, despite the extraordinary reception of the series, Marvel Studios has not contacted her to discuss any future projects.

Set after the events of WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Agatha All Along initially seemed like a hard sell. After multiple disappointments, a spinoff focusing on a minor villain who had little to do with the bigger picture was not the project people expected to help rebuild the MCU brand. Yet, thanks to the series’ determination to keep the focus on its characters, its audience grew each week. At the heart of it all stands Hahn’s Agatha, whose story introduced two major Marvel characters to the MCU: Joe Locke’s Billy Maximoff/Wiccan and Aubrey Plaza’s Lady Death.

Given the unexpected success of Agatha All Along, it was a safe bet that Marvel Studios would quickly start to develop a sequel. In addition, the series ends in a cliffhanger, with Ghost Agatha joining forces with Billy to find his brother Tommy. However, speaking with the LA Times, Hahn revealed that her phone has yet to ring. Furthermore, she sees the ending of Agatha All Along as the perfect goodbye to her character. In Hahn’s words:

“Even though, obviously now, Billy/Wiccan is not her son, there is some sort of hope for her that she’s able to maybe do for him what she couldn’t do for Nicky. I think they do make a great team. Of course, I love this part and I love Joe Locke madly, and we’ll see what the future holds. In my mind, this was a beautiful and satisfying way to say goodbye to this incredible character I had to play.”

Kathryn Hahn’s Exit Would Be a Loss for the MCU

(L-R) Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) and Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke) in Marvel Television’s AGATHA ALL ALONG, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. © 2024 MARVEL.

While Marvel Studios tries to scale back and refocus, Agatha All Along’s success shows how to bring the MCU to its former glory — while also repeating its biggest mistake. On the one hand, the show dared to do something different and deviate from the Marvel formula, focusing mainly on the story instead of the bigger interconnected universe. Even so, Agatha All Along ends with an unfinished journey, promising a future we don’t know will exist.

There have been talks about a Wiccan series, or maybe the rumored Young Avengers project can pick up where Agatha All Along left. Regardless, since Marvel Studios opted for an open ending in Agatha All Along, letting Hahn slip through their finger would be a crime. Ghost Agatha has been positioned as an integral part of Wiccan’s journey to find Tommy, so it would be incredibly unsatisfying for Hahn to simply not return. Marvel Studios does not need another Kang to swipe under the rug, especially when Hahn is such a talented actress with no legal issues, contrary to Jonathan Majors.

There is still hope, though. As Hahn said in the interview: “By the end of the show, I would go into hair and makeup at the end of the day and be like, ‘Well, this is my last acting job,’ because I felt like I had a chance to do it all. But it really just reopened my hunger and love for performing.” The ball is in your court, Marvel. If Hahn is hungry for more Agatha, please give her a call.

Agatha All Along is currently available on Disney+.