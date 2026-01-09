Disney’s Live-Action Tangled Taps MCU Star for Major Role

More live-action adaptations are on the way for Disney, and while Moana is the next one up to bat, another beloved adaptation is starting to ramp up. That adaptation is based on the delightful 2010 animated film Tangled, which locked in the two lead roles of Rapunzel and Flynn earlier this week. Now the film has evidently found its other major character, and it has tapped a fan-favorite MCU star to step into the role.

With the two main heroes now set, the attention turns towards the film’s main villain, who is Mother Gothel in the original movie. Deadline is now reporting that a frequent fan casting is actually becoming a reality, as Disney is in talks with MCU star Kathryn Hahn to play the Mother Gothel role.

If this becomes a done deal, Hahn will join Teagan Croft as Rapunzel and Milo Manheim as Flynn. The role of Mother Gothel was previously attached to Scarlett Johansson, and that was reported well before other casting, but that fell through due to scheduling conflicts. It didn’t take long for Hahn’s name to start making the rounds in fan castings, and now that casting has actually happened.

What’s Next For Disney’s Live-Action Adaptations?

Last year was an uneven year for Disney’s live-action adaptations, as the monumental success of Lilo & Stitch was tempered by the disappointing box office of Snow White. This year will see what should be another heavy hitter in the form of the Moana live-action film, which comes after Moana 2 had no issues hitting a billion at the box office. If there is a safe bet in terms of these adaptations, Moana would surely seem to be one, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

As for what’s in the works after Moana, the success of Lilo & Stitch quickly green-lit a sequel, but it’s going to be a bit before it hits theaters. Tangled has now started to truly gain some momentum, but like Lilo & Stitch 2, it’s going to be a bit before it gets filmed and hits theaters.

There are also a number of confirmed live-action projects that haven’t received updates as of late, including Hercules, The Aristocats, and Robin Hood, and other rumored projects in the works include The Jungle Book 2, Aladdin 2, Tink, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and The Sword in the Stone.

Tangled currently has no release date.

