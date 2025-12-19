Disney’s Next Major Live-Action Reboot Gets First Real Update (And the Taylor Swift Rumors Were Dead Wrong)

2025 was one of peaks and valleys for Disney’s live-action remakes, but with one of those films going for over a billion at the box office, those live-action remakes aren’t going to stop anytime soon. One particular remake has been somewhat in limbo, but now the film has finally received its first real update, and that update has also squashed rumors regarding Taylor Swift.

A new report from THR has revealed that Disney quietly conducted screen tests and chemistry readings in London last week, and those readings were for the parts of Rapunzel and Flynn Rider. That’s a major step in the right direction for the project, but the report also reveals who tested for the roles according to multiple sources. That said, there were no Taylor Swift appearances to speak of, so those rumors seem to be squashed, and Scarlett Johansson is no longer attached to the project either.

Disney Goes Young Hollywood For Tangled Lead Roles, And Here’s Who Might Get the Role

While Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi voiced the roles of Rapunzel and Flynn in the original film, the screen test list for the new live-action film is 100% young Hollywood. Let’s start with the screen tests for Rapunzel, which multiple sources say included names like Freya Skye (Disney’s Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires), Sarah Catherine Hook (White Lotus), Tegan Croft (Titans), and Olivia-Mai Barrett (Invasion). Sources say that Lola Tung (The Summer I Turned Pretty) was also in the mix, but didn’t test due to a scheduling conflict.

As for the role of Flynn, those who tested for the part include Milo Manheim (Disney’s Zombies), Charlie Gillespie (Splitsville), and Gilli Jones. Regarding those two lead roles, a decision is expected to be made sooner rather than later.

Johansson was previously attached to play the villain of the film Mother Gothel, who keeps Rapunzel locked up in the tower so she can continue to use her magical hair to stay young. Johansson is not attached any longer though, and has recently joined The Batman Part II in an unknown role. Michael Gracey will direct the film, but there aren’t many additional details, and hopefully that will change soon.

Tangled doesn’t have a release date yet, but is expected to start filming in the UK beginning in June 2026.

