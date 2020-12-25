Disney's Soul Inspires Three Albums, New Music Featurette Released

Disney’s Soul has inspired three albums and the movie has also released a new music featurette. Two brand new vinyl releases will be available on December 18th. That means you can grab the original score and Jon Batiste’s work inspired by the film soon. The Grammy nominee’s work has been spotlighted by Pixar in the past. Batiste and Cody Chestnutt have had their hands all over the project. Batiste’s cover of Curtis Mayfield’s “It’s All Right” is drawing some special attention as well. On the film’s soundtrack, Hamilton star Daveed Diggs also has his moment in the spotlight with “Rappin Ced.” Interestingly enough, Oscar winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are helping with the score as well. All the parties involved can’t wait for the fans to hear all this music.

Batiste said, “All the compositions are influenced by a large swath of the hundred-plus years of jazz music, which gives the listener a lot of reference points. It’s a subtle way to pay homage while also introducing a whole new audience to these types of sounds.”

Director Pete Docter also complimented the musician on his work for the film, “Jon Batiste is a fantastic musician—he’s a historian yet is able to push the music forward, bringing all these different influences to the work. I sincerely hope that the jazz music in ‘Soul’ will inspire a whole new generation.”

When it comes to solidifying the feel of this world, Renzor wanted to make sure everyone knew that there is a whole lot of depth to the afterlife.

“Our first step is always to listen and really try to understand where the filmmakers are coming from—what they’re seeing, what they’re imagining. We spent a lot of time discussing how you’re supposed to feel when you’re first exposed to the ‘Soul’ world,” he explained. “Then we went back to our studio, which is filled with a variety of real, imagined and synthetic instruments, and spent the first chunk of time experimenting with different arrangements and different instruments and seeing what felt emotionally right to create the fabric of this world.”

Check out Disney’s description of Soul down below:

“What is it that makes you...YOU? Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new feature film “Soul” introduces Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) – a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks, and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (voice of Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.”

