Pixar’s Soul: Disney Releases New Live Music Clip With Jon Batiste

Disney has released a new look at one of the songs from Pixar’s Soul with Jon Batiste. The award-winning musician was in a great mood to show off the spirited piece of music with D23. He talked about how everyone had a reason to play in his introduction to the piece and said that the main character, Joe Gardner, lived for his music. It’s easy to see how that fits into the themes of the movie with the band teacher. Soul has been delayed until Christmas day and plenty of people are excited to finally get their chance to see the film after all this time. Like so many projects, Soul had to be pushed to the back burner with the coronavirus pandemic still going on. But, Disney keeps dangling these little pieces of content to tide everybody over in the meantime. It’s much appreciated for fans who wanted to see all these large films they had for the summer but had to wait a couple of months.

Pet Docter of Pixar studio talked to EW about the feature and how pursuing your passions is weaved throughout Soul.

“We talked to a lot of folks that represented religious traditions and cultural traditions and [asked], ‘What do you think a soul is?'” Docter recalled. “All of them said ‘vaporous’ and ‘ethereal’ and ‘non-physical.’ We were like, ‘Great! How do we do this?’ We’re used to toys, cars, things that are much more substantial and easily referenced. This was a huge challenge, but I gotta say, I think the team really put some cool stuff together that’s really indicative of those words but also relatable.”

What is it that makes you...YOU? Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new feature film “Soul” introduces Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) – a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks, and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (voice of Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.

Directed by Pete Docter (Up, Inside Out) and starring Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Angela Bassett, Ahmir-Khalib Thompson, and Daveed Diggs, Soul releases exclusively on Disney+ on December 25. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

