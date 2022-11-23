Disney's Strange World Special Look Trailer Released

Strange World is the next film from Walt Disney Animation Studios that is set to feature a star-studded voice cast, including Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Gabrielle Union, and Lucy Liu. The adventure movie will follow a family as they embark on a journey through a mysterious land in the center of their world. The film is hitting theatres next month, and Disney just released a special trailer.

"Three generations. One epic adventure beyond their world," Walt Disney Animation Studios captioned the video. "The feature film introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog, and a slew of ravenous creatures. 'Inspired by classic adventure stories,' said director Don Hall, Strange World is an original animated adventure/comedy about three generations of the Clade family who overcome their differences while exploring a strange, wondrous, and oftentimes hostile world." You can check out the trailer below:

What Inspired Strange World?

Strange World reunites Raya and the Last Dragon's writing and directing duo, Don Hall and Qui Nguyen. Nguyen penned the script for Strange World and is co-directing with Hall, and the pair recently talked to ComicBook.com about the new movie and why it's a "love letter" to their families and the thesis of "How do we become good ancestors?"

"I'll just be honest. I won't beat around the bush, even though I have the co-director title on this one versus being just a writer on Raya, Raya in a lot of ways, felt much more personal to me than this one," Nguyen explained. "I got to be a bit more of a north star on that one because it meant so much culturally to me, and on here, I feel like I'm much more of a shepherd to Don's vision because it's such a personal story for Don."

Nguyen continued, "Strange World, which is what makes me excited to work on it, feels... and animation is so hard to do this, versus live action, to do a very personal story because there are so many people involved. When it comes to this one, though, I do think this is one of those, if there was a Miyazaki-esque, a la director-driven, singular-vision film, like Miyazaki does in Studio Ghibli, this to me ... is the one that I'm like, 'Oh, I look at this film and I can see Don, not just him as a director, but him as a human being.'"

Strange World opens in theaters on November 23rd.