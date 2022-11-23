Strange World: New Trailer Released for Disney Animated Movie

Disney has released a new trailer and poster for its upcoming animated sci-fi movie Strange World. Hailing from Walt Disney Animation Studios, the film follows a family of legendary explorers, the Clades. Together, they visit an uncharted and dangerous land. They're joined by a crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog, and other ravenous creatures. "Inspired by classic adventure stories," said director Don Hall in a press release, "'Strange World' is an original animated adventure/comedy about three generations of the Clade family who overcome their differences while exploring a strange, wondrous and oftentimes hostile world." You can see the trailer above.

Strange World's voice cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, described as a family man who finds himself out of his element on an unpredictable mission; Dennis Quaid as Searcher's larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger; Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher's 16-year-old son, Ethan, who longs for adventure; Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher's partner in all things; and Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Avalonia's fearless leader who spearheads the exploration into the strange world. Don Hall (Big Hero 6, Raya and the Last Dragon) directs Strange World with co-director/writer Qui Nguyen (Raya and the Last Dragon). Roy Conli (Big Hero 6, Tangled) is producing.

"I loved reading the old issues of pulps growing up," Hall said of what inspired the film when Disney announced it in December 2021. "They were big adventures in which a group of explorers might discover a hidden world or ancient creatures. They've been a huge inspiration for Strange World."

The Strange World cast recently assembled for the Disney Animation panel at the D23 Expo in Anaheim. "I've always wanted to be in a Disney animated movie so it's kind of a dream come true," said Gyllenhall. Quaid added, "I love being a part of the Disney family. It's a really different character for me."

"I was so excited to play such an amazing character," Liu said. "She's fearless, she's tough, she's a leader, she's someone I would inspire to be."

Strange World opens in theaters on November 23rd.