Does Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Quentin Tarantino’s 9th feature film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, finally hits theaters today and mixes the story of the Manson Family Murders that occurred in Los Angeles in 1969 with fictional Hollywood legends. While post-credits scenes have become a staple in films these days, they’ve never been a common occurrence for Tarantino movies. However, we recommend sticking around after Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, because there is a treat during the end credits!

Warning: Mild Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Spoilers Ahead…

Videos by ComicBook.com

The post-credits scene in this film is a silly one, and will surely delight any fan of the Tarantino filmography. The credits feature an ad for Red Apple cigarettes starring Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio). The actor boasts the unfiltered cigarettes with a cardboard cutout of himself, but when the camera stops rolling, he makes it clear they’re actually quite disgusting.

Of the nine films Tarantino has directed, Red Apples have been featured in Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, and The Hateful Eight. They’re also referenced in From Dusk Till Dawn, the Robert Rodriguez film that co-stars Tarantino, and Four Rooms, the delightful comedy that was co-directed by Allison Anders, Alexandre Rockwell, Rodriguez, and Tarantino. They’re also referenced in Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion as Tarantino was dating the film’s star, Mira Sorvino, at the time.

The movie’s cinematographer, Robert Ricardson, recently remarked on the tone of the film:

“I think the tone of it is—it’s difficult to describe because it’s very fresh, but it oscillates between humorous, serious, spooky; it’s playful. It’s not easily describable, but it’s very Quentin,” he told Collider. “Very, very, very Quentin. Of course Al Pacino was in it and you’ve got remarkable monologues, but you also have remarkable small set pieces. It’s going to be a tremendously unique film.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stars Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Kurt Russell, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Damian Lewis, Lena Dunham, Bruce Dern, and the late Luke Perry.

Were you excited to see Red Apple cigarettes once again? Tell us in the comments!

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is now playing in theaters everywhere.