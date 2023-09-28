Does The Creator Have a Post-Credit Scene?

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story director Gareth Edwards is returning to the world of science-fiction this week with The Creator. The movie stars John David Washington as Joshua, a man who is living amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence. The movie goes into previews tonight and officially hits theaters tomorrow, September 28th. Currently, The Creator is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 70% critics score. ComicBook.com gave the film a 4 out of 5, saying the "story doesn't always feel original," but the film "is a feast for the eyes and should be seen on the biggest screen possible." The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 13 minutes, so some moviegoers will want to know if they need to stick around for the credits. While we always recommend honoring those who worked on a film but sticking around, The Creator does not have a post-credits scene.

In addition to John David Washington, Edwards' The Creator stars Gemma Chan (Eternals), Ken Watanabe (Inception), Sturgill Simpson (Dog), newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles, and Academy Award winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya). The film's screenplay is by Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards. Edwards is producing alongside Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, p.g.a., and Arnon Milchan. The executive producers are Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman.

In the film, Washington's Joshua is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war... and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory... only to discover the world-ending weapon he's been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.

"The Creator has a double meaning because on one side it means the person who is building A.I.," Edwards shared with ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con. "In the eyes of the West in our movie, [A.I.] is public enemy number one ... It's like Osama bin Laden, 'We want them dead. They're doing this terrible thing.' On the other side of the fence, from the A.I.'s point of view and the people who live in Asia, the Creator is like God, is creating all these beautiful people. And so, it has this double meaning."

The Creator hits theaters on September 29th.