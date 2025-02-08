Dog Man Sees Steep Decline at Box Office (But Still Won the Weekend)

Dog Man endured a steep decline at the box office during its second weekend, but it still managed to retain the top spot on the charts, beating out two new arrivals. According to Deadline, the Dav Pilkey adaptation is projected to gross $13.7 million this weekend, which would be a decrease of 62% when compared to its strong debut. While the animated film didn’t have strong legs, it didn’t face much competition for the No. 1 position. Horror-comedy Heart Eyes is estimated to earn between $8.5 million-$10 million in its debut, while Love Hurts is poised to come in third with a $6 million debut.

If these estimates hold, Dog Man‘s domestic total will increase to around $54.1 million. The rest of the projected top five is projected to be rounded out by Mufasa: The Lion King ($4.2 million) and Companion ($3.4 million).

Bolstered by positive reviews, Dog Man scored a lucrative opening weekend. Its $36 million domestic debut was the second-best start for an animated January release, trailing only Kung Fu Panda 3 ($41.8 million). Dog Man seemed set up to have a fruitful run, as there won’t be another high-profile animated film until the summer movie season.

Heart Eyes and Love Hurts are on opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to critical reception, but they’re similar in that neither proved to be a significant draw for audiences this weekend. One positive is that both movies cost only $18 million to make, meaning they don’t have to break the bank to turn a profit — though Universal was probably hoping for a better start for Love Hurts, which marked a touching reunion for Goonies stars Ke Huy Quan and Sean Astin.

Dog Man bested the opening of previous Pilkey adaptation Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie ($23.8 million), but its second weekend performance raises questions about its long-term box office prospects. Despite being the fresh new animated family film after a fairly dry January, it took a substantial hit, suggesting there isn’t much widespread interest in it. That’s a curious development, considering Dog Man was well-received and there wasn’t much else of note playing in theaters this weekend. Though Dog Man‘s budget was only $40 million, it still has a little ways to go before breaking even, and as the multiplex starts to get more crowded, it’ll be interesting to see how Dog Man holds up. There’s no guarantee it’ll match Captain Underpants‘ $125.4 million worldwide total.

Next weekend, of course, sees the long-awaited arrival of Captain America: Brave New World, which is set to dwarf the competition. Early tracking for the Marvel blockbuster estimated an opening weekend in the ballpark of $90+ million, meaning there probably won’t be much business for the holdovers. Dog Man could be counterprogramming option, giving families with young children something a bit friendlier than a serious-minded superhero political thriller. However, Paddington in Peru — which opens in the U.S. next week — also fits that bill. The Paddington series historically performs better overseas, but Dog Man‘s weak legs give it an opening to exceed expectations.