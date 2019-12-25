Donald Trump’s Cameo in Home Alone 2 Cut From Canadian Television Broadcast

Days after United States President Donald Trump praised Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, which probably has nothing to do with the fact he has a cameo in the holiday film, a Canadian broadcaster cut his appearance from the film altogether. According to people sounding off on social media, they have noticed that Trump’s cameo has been edited out of the version of the film airing on CBC. Given Trump’s divisive demeanor, many are quick to assume the move is politically motivated but the broadcaster denies that this was the case for the Home Alone 2 broadcast.

ComicBook.com reached out to the CBC for comment on why Trump was cut from their Home Alone 2 broadcast, and the CBC replied “As is often the case with features adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited to allow for commercial time within the format.”

But that isn’t stopping people from speaking out on the glaring omission:

Just watched Home Alone 2: Lost in New York recorded off @CBC and they edited out the @realDonaldTrump scene. God bless us EVERYONE! #ChristmasEve — It’s The Z-A-P (@Zap_Davids) December 24, 2019

You guys are the biggest bush league “journalists” of all time. Editing out Trump’s cameo in Home Alone 2. What kind of state-sponsored bullshit it that? #Defund — James (@Jameseast_) December 23, 2019

While the Home Alone movies are always a topic of conversation during the holidays, they’ve received a recent boost because of Trump’s comments about Home Alone 2. The U.S. President spoke with military members during a conference call and was directly asked if the sequel was his favorite holiday movie of all time.

“Well I’m in Home Alone 2,” Trump said (via Deadline). “A lot of people mention it every year, especially around Christmas. They say — especially young kids — they say, ‘I just saw you on the movie.’ They don’t see me on television as they do in the movie. But it’s been a good movie and I was a little younger, to put it mildly. And it was an honor to do it.”

“And it turned out to be a very big hit, obviously,” Trump continued. “It’s a big Christmas hit — one of the biggest. So it’s an honor to be involved in something like that, you always like to see success.”

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is currently available to stream on Disney+.