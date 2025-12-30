Doomsday’s First Young Avenger May Have Accidentally Been Confirmed

We’re just under a year away from the release of Avengers: Doomsday, and the hype train has officially left the station. With two teaser trailers for the film officially released, and more on the way, the excitement for the film has reached new heights, in part because the only thing fans had to grasp onto for months was a four-hour-long video of chairs on a soundstage. Even though that video confirmed a slew of cast members that would appear in the film, rumors have taken over the hype for Avengers: Doomsday with teases and assumptions about other Marvel stars that may very well appear in the new movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As almost every name under the sun that has ever been associated with a Marvel movie is rumored to appear in the film, or in 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars, one name has popped up that may actually have some substance behind the rumor. Actress Kathryn Newton, who previously appeared as Cassie Lang in 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, has put fans on high alert with a curious social media post. If it’s not intentional misdirection, it could reveal a major detail about Avengers: Doomsday and which cast members will appear that Marvel hasn’t announced.

Avengers: Doomsday May Finally Assemble the Young Avengers

Today’s big rumor comes via Newton herself, who posted an innocuous photo on social media with a detail that fans immediately noticed: the actress was wearing a crew hat for Avengers: Doomsday. Considering the epic chair video confirming the cast for Avengers: Doomsday did not include a chair for Kathryn Newton, many have taken this as confirmation that she will reprise her MCU role for the upcoming film. It’s entirely possible that this is the case, which has led to speculation that if Newton’s Cassie Lang is a part of the film, then perhaps some of the other younger heroes in the MCU will join her.

Kathryn Newton, who plays Cassie Lang, shares a new photo wearing an ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ crew hat. pic.twitter.com/CwnL1ZyA2V — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) December 30, 2025

The Young Avengers have been a team that Marvel Studios has been eager to assemble for years, with rumors about a TV project or feature film popping up. This was exacerbated by the post-credit scene for 2023’s The Marvels, wherein Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) recruits Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to form a new team. It’s unclear what the rest of the roster for this team will look like in the MCU, but the potential exists for characters like Ironheart/Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), Patriot/Eli Bradley (Elijah Richardson), America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), and Tommy Maximoff/Speed (Ruaridh Mollica) to all be part of the team, and perhaps also appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

There is at least one potential problem with the assumption that Kathryn Newton’s Avengers: Doomsday tease means that the Young Avengers are coming to the film, and it’s in the actual confirmed cast members. Among the many chairs fans previously saw was a very small chair to confirm that Paul Rudd would appear as Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man. The potential does exist that with Cassie being Scott’s daughter, her place in Avengers: Doomsday is only in relation to her dad, and not with regard to the team that she may or may not be apart of. At this point, all of this is simply speculation, meaning a graint of salt should be taken when considering the implications of Newton’s social media post, especially if none of it turns out to be true.