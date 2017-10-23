Michael Bay Producing ‘Dora The Explorer’ Movie

Dora the Explorer will be wading into uncharted territory soon as she’s scheduled to make her debut on the big screen.

The new movie comes from Michael Bay‘s production company Platinum Dunes, along with partners Brad Fuller and Andrew Form, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Nicholas Stoller signed on to develop the script, and he has experience with family-oriented movies such as Storks and The Muppets.

Distributor Paramount Pictures is said to be eyeing a 2019 release date for the project.

Dora the Explorer was a massive hit for Nickelodeon’s younger production block Nick Jr., running for more than a decade. Starring a Spanish-speaking Latina girl and her pet monkey, the animated series featured the title character helping different animals and overcoming obstacles.

The new movie is said to focus on a teenaged Dora as she moves into the city to live with her cousin Diego, who also had his own series called Go, Diego, Go!

Stoller is known for directing films like Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Neighbors, and The Five-Year Engagement, though he has also handled writing and directing many kids’ movies throughout his career.

The original show also spawned a sequel series called Dora And Friends: Into the City, featuring a ten-year-old version of the character. That series wrapped up its second season earlier this year and has not yet been announced to receive a new order of episodes.

A project based on the property has been in the works for movie theaters ever since 2015, with the writer of the Shrek spinoff movie Puss In Boots Tom Wheeler handling the script with Mary Parent producing.

Though that version of the project was dormant for years, Paramount is said to be “gung ho” on the Dora the Explorer.

Both Paramount and Nickelodeon are subsidiaries of Viacom.