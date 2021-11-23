Law & Order Revival Adds Hannibal Star, Fan-Favorite Detective Returns

Earlier this year came the surprise announcement that Dick Wolf’s iconic TV series Law & Order, the show that launched a 100 imitators and spin-offs, would be returning for a 21st season on NBC. Since then we’ve learned only some of who will be filling out the cast and now a new report gives us at least one new name that will be back, plus another that is getting added to the mix. According to Deadline, actor Anthony Anderson is the first cast member from the original series to return, reprising his role of Detective Kevin Bernard from seasons 18 – 20. Alongside Anderson is another new name for the call sheet, Hannibal star Hugh Dancy who will be playing an Assistant District Attorney.

The trade does note that Anderson is one of other original Law & Order cast members that had been approached to return with legendary actor Sam Waterston remains in talks to return as Jack McCoy. Waterston previously played the part on Law & Order for fifteen years and over 360 episodes, nabbing three Primetime Emmy nominations for it across his tenure. The character would also make the leap into other television shows as well with Waterston reprising the role in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Law & Order: Trial by Jury, and Homicide: Life on the Street. What other stars from the original series might also return remains unclear.

“This will be Season 21, so it’s the same ‘Law & Order’ everyone knows from the first 20 years,” Dick Wolf previously told Variety about the new season. “So there’s really nothing to fix, we just want to continue telling great stories. Casting as always will be three cops and three D.A.s….We always approach storytelling the same way: Good writing, acting and production values, and give the viewers what they want. That’s been our mantra from day one.”

The only other confirmed cast member for the new season of Law & Order is former Burn Notice star Jeffrey Donovan.

“Law & Order is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating” Chairman of Entertainment Content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Susan Rovner said when the new season was announced. “This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere.”

The 21st season of Law & Order will premiere on NBC on February 24th, 2022.