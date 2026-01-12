DreamWorks’ Most Underrated Movie Just Found a New Streaming Home

Movies like Shrek, How to Train Your Dragon, and Kung Fu Panda get all of the love when it comes to DreamWorks’ best films, but the studio’s catalog of animated movies includes plenty of underappreciated gems. As Peacock began stocking its library in January with dozens of new titles, it added one of DreamWorks’ most underrated movies ever – and it deserves your attention.

On January 1st, DreamWorks’ 2019 animated adventure film Abominable started streaming on Peacock. The movie was written and directed by Jill Culton and sees Chloe Bennet voice Yi, a teen girl who discovers a Yeti on the roof of her apartment building in Shanghai. Along with her friends Jin and Peng, she embarks on a fantastical journey across China to bring him home, all while trying to avoid a wealthy financier and a determined zoologist who want to capture the magical creature. The film is now available to stream on Peacock alongside the spin-off series Abominable and the Invisible City.

Abominable Is the Best DreamWorks Movie You Haven’t Seen

To put it simply, Abominable is a criminally overlooked movie, and that’s something that needs to change. The movie delivers all of the classic DreamWorks elements that have made other films hits, including stunning and vibrant visuals, a heartfelt story that explores themes of friendship and family, and an adventurous spirit, and blends it with a unique cultural lens to create a beautiful, emotional, and adventurous film. The movie even drew comparisons to Steven Spielberg’s iconic E.T. with a heartwarming “kid meets monster” narrative that is perfect for viewers of all ages.

Although the film’s $188 million worldwide gross total puts it on the bottom half of DreamWorks’ box office hauls, Abominable ranks within the top half of the studio’s best-rated movies. The film’s “Certified Hot” 83% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes makes it DreamWorks’ 18th-highest-rated movie, beating out hits like The Croods, Trolls, and the original Madagascar, and its “Verified Fresh” 95% audience rating makes it DreamWorks’ second-best Popcornmeter score, only falling behind The Wild Robot and tying with Spirit Untamed and The Bad Guys. The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd called Abominable “a surprisingly sweet and lyrical tale that will connect with your soul,” while critic Hoai-Tran Bui wrote for Slashfilm that the movie presents “a classic girl-and-her-monster story that recalls the dreamlike whimsy of Studio Ghibli films and features some of the most astonishing animated flying sequences since How to Train Your Dragon.”

Other Family-Friendly Movies Now on Peacock

Peacock already boasts a pretty great catalog of family-friendly content, and that lineup got a bit bigger in January. When Abominable dropped on the NBCUniversal platform on January 1st, it arrived alongside a list of other DreamWorks titles, including the animated How to Train Your Dragon trilogy, Shark Tale, and Shrek Forever After. The beginning of the month also brought the animated film All Dogs Go to Heaven and the beloved ‘90s family sports comedy Little Giants.

