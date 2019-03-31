‘Dumbo’ Disappoints In Opening Weekend at the Box Office

Tim Burton’s Dumbo flies to the top of the box office, but can’t reach the heights of Disney’s other live-action remakes of animated classics. The film is set to earn $45.1 million in its opening weekend. By comparison, Burton’s own Alice in Wonderland opened to $116.1 million. Beauty and the Beast debuted with $174.5 million, The Jungle Book opened with $103.2 million, Maleficent opened to $69.4 million, and Cinderella opened with $67.8 million.

Jordan’s Peele’s Get Out follow-up Us broke records with its opening weekend last week. This week it moves into second place with $33.6 million, bringing its box office total to $128 million.

Captain Marvel, the latest from Marvel Studios, moves into third place with $20.5 million, bringing its total to $353 million. Brie Larson stars as Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel. It is the first female-led Marvel Studios film. Set in the 1990s, the film sees Danvers, a Kree hero, returning to Earth where she rediscovers her past and tries to stop a war. Larson will reprise her role as Carol Danvers to battle Thanos in Avengers: Endgame in April.

Wonder Park falls to sixth place in its third weekend. The film will earn an estimated $4.9 million for the weekend, bringing its total to $37.88 million. The animated feature from Paramount Pictures tells the story of a young girl who discovers the imaginary theme park she built with her mother has somehow come to life.



How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World moves into seventh place. The film will earn another $4.23 million, bringing its box office total $153 million. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is the final installment of the franchise, based on the books by Cressida Cowell. In the film, Toothless leaves Berk to search for a mythical hidden world of dragons.

1. Dumbo

Opening Weekend

Friday: $15.1 million

Weekend: $45.2 million

Struggling circus owner Max Medici enlists a former star and his two children to care for Dumbo, a baby elephant born with oversized ears. When the family discovers that the animal can fly, it soon becomes the main attraction — bringing in huge audiences and revitalizing the run-down circus. The elephant’s magical ability also draws the attention of V.A. Vandevere, an entrepreneur who wants to showcase Dumbo in his latest, larger-than-life entertainment venture.

Dumbo is directed by Tim Burton from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger. The film is a live-action remake of Disney’s 1941 animated feature of the same name. The movie stars Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, and Alan Arkin.

2. Us

Week Two

Friday: $10.2 million

Weekend: $33.6 million

Total: $128.22 million

Accompanied by her husband, son and daughter, Adelaide Wilson returns to the beachfront home where she grew up as a child. Haunted by a traumatic experience from the past, Adelaide grows increasingly concerned that something bad is going to happen. Her worst fears soon become a reality when four masked strangers descend upon the house, forcing the Wilsons into a fight for survival. When the masks come off, the family is horrified to learn that each attacker takes the appearance of one of them.

Us is written and directed by Jordan Peele and stars Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, and Tim Heidecker,

3. Captain Marvel

Week Four

Friday: $5.5 million

Weekend: $20.5 million

Total: $353.8 million

Captain Marvel is an extraterrestrial Kree warrior who finds herself caught in the middle of an intergalactic battle between her people and the Skrulls. Living on Earth in 1995, she keeps having recurring memories of another life as U.S. Air Force pilot Carol Danvers. With help from Nick Fury, Captain Marvel tries to uncover the secrets of her past while harnessing her special superpowers to end the war with the evil Skrulls.

Captain Marvel is written and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck and stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

4. Unplanned

Opening Weekend

Friday: $2.7 million

Weekend: $6.11 million

Abby Johnson becomes the youngest clinic director in the history of Planned Parenthood, then a life-changing experience turns her into an anti-abortion activist.

Unplanned is written and directed by Chuck Konzelman and Cary Solomon, based on the memoir by Abby Johnson. The film stars Ashley Bratcher, Brooks Ryan, Robia Scott, Jared Lotz, and Emma Elle Roberts.

5. Five Feet Apart

Week Three

Friday: $1.9 million

Weekend: $6.25 million

Total: $35.8 million

Seventeen-year-old Stella spends most of her time in the hospital as a cystic fibrosis patient. Her life is full of routines, boundaries and self-control — all of which get put to the test when she meets Will, an impossibly charming teen who has the same illness. There’s an instant flirtation, though restrictions dictate that they must maintain a safe distance between them. As their connection intensifies, so does the temptation to throw the rules out the window and embrace that attraction.

Five Feet Apart is written by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis and directed by Justin Baldoni. The films stars Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse

6. Wonder Park

Week Three

Friday: $1.2 million

Weekend: $4.94 million

Total: $37.88 million

Wonder Park tells the story of a magnificent amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive.

Wonder Park‘s voice cast includes Brianna Denski, Matthew Broderick, Jennifer Garner, Ken Hudson Campbell, Kenan Thompson, Ken Jeong, Mila Kunis, John Oliver, Kath Soucie, Norbert Leo Butz, and Kevin Chamberlin.

7. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Week Six

Friday: $1.1 million

Weekend: $4.23 million

Total: $152.97 million

From DreamWorks Animation comes a surprising tale about growing up, finding the courage to face the unknown…and how nothing can ever train you to let go. What began as an unlikely friendship between an adolescent Viking and a fearsome Night Fury dragon has become an epic adventure spanning their lives. Welcome to the most astonishing chapter of one of the most beloved animated franchises in film history: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. Now chief and ruler of Berk alongside Astrid, Hiccup has created a gloriously chaotic dragon utopia. When the sudden appearance of female Light Fury coincides with the darkest threat their village has ever faced, Hiccup and Toothless must leave the only home they’ve known and journey to a hidden world thought only to exist in myth. As their true destinies are revealed, dragon and rider will fight together—to the very ends of the Earth—to protect everything they’ve grown to treasure. For How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, series director Dean DeBlois returns alongside the all-star cast. The film is produced by Brad Lewis (Ratatouille, ANTZ) and Bonnie Arnold (Toy Story, How to Train Your Dragon, How to Train Your Dragon 2).

The film’s voice cast includes Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, Craig Ferguson, and F. Murray Abraham.

8. Hotel Mumbai

Week Two

Friday: $1 million

Weekend: $3.16 million

Total: $3.27 million

Terror strikes in the heart of Mumbai, India, as members of Lashkar-e-Taiba storm the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in a series of coordinated attacks throughout the city. Amid the gunfire and mayhem, a brave chef and kitchen worker decide to risk their own lives to try and protect the frightened guests. As the militants continue their assault on the hotel, a desperate couple must do whatever they can to protect their newborn baby.

Hotel Mumbai is direct by Anthony Maras, who co-wrote the script with John Collee. The film stars Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, Anupam Kher, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Jason Isaacs, Suhail Nayyar, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

9. A Madea Family Funeral

Week Five

Friday: $1.1 million

Weekend: $2.7 million

Total: $70 million

A joyous family reunion turns into an unexpected nightmare when Madea and the gang find themselves planning a funeral in the backwoods of Georgia.

A Madea Family Funeral is written, directed, and produced by Tyler Perry, who also stars in several roles. The film also features Cassi Davis and Patrice Lovely.

10. The Beach Bum

Opening Weekend

Friday: $650,000

Weekend: $1.8 million

Moondog is a fun-loving, pot-smoking, beer-drinking writer who lives life on his own terms in Florida. If he can put down the drugs for just one minute, he may finally be able to put his talent to good use and finish the next great American novel.

The Beach Bum is directed by Harmony Korine and stars Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg, Isla Fisher, Zac Efron, Jimmy Buffett, Martin Lawrence and Jonah Hill.