5 Movies Everyone Thought Would Flop (But Were Actually Amazing)

A movie gets announced, and everyone immediately starts building huge expectations around it. But sometimes Hollywood can be pretty weird and greenlight stories that sound like they’ve got absolutely no business becoming good movies. Because of that, the initial reaction is usually people completely doubting the project, assuming it’ll flop both critically and commercially. And honestly, that makes sense. The problem is that judging a movie before seeing how it actually works in execution has also led to some pretty shocking surprises over the years. And looking back now, it’s crazy to realize how negatively people viewed them just because of their premises.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To talk about that a little more, we selected some examples that people now love, rewatch, and always recommend, but that many seriously doubted before release. What these films prove is that it’s always worth waiting before making up your mind — while there’s definitely a chance a project could turn out badly, there’s just as much of a chance that it could eventually become a future classic.

5) Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

image courtesy of warner bros.

Maybe Kiss Kiss Bang Bang isn’t exactly one of the first movies people think about, especially when talking about Robert Downey Jr.’s career, right? And back in the 2000s, it really seemed like the kind of film that had no chance of working since it felt way too niche. The story follows a failed thief who suddenly finds himself in Hollywood and gets caught up in a murder investigation alongside an incredibly sarcastic private detective. But the movie’s tone felt far too weird and unconventional to really grab mainstream audiences at the time.

Even the marketing made the whole thing feel strange: the title didn’t help, the premise sounded messy, and Downey still wasn’t viewed the way he is today. What nobody expected, though, was that this exact chaotic energy would become the movie’s biggest strength. Everything about Kiss Kiss Bang Bang feels fast, spontaneous, and ridiculously entertaining. The humor works because it feels natural, and watching it now almost feels like discovering a cult classic that should’ve been much bigger than it actually was. It has a very distinct personality.

4) Elf

image courtesy of new line cinema

Christmas films are kind of their own thing, but the idea behind Elf sounded pretty irritating before its release. Here, Buddy discovers he’s actually human and leaves the North Pole to find his biological father in the real world. Basically, he’s a fully grown man raised by Santa Claus who goes to New York and acts like a hyperactive child for the entire movie. That’s not exactly the most promising premise ever, and it could’ve aged terribly. Plus, there was a concern that it would rely too heavily on Will Ferrell just being loud and chaotic, especially because a lot of people still strongly associated him with his Saturday Night Live style of comedy.

So what actually happened? The movie succeeded because it never treats Buddy like he’s the joke. He’s innocent, over-the-top, and completely out of place, but the script takes his emotions seriously, which ends up making audiences connect with the story much more than expected. Because of that, Elf became the exact opposite of what many people predicted. Instead of turning into a disposable Christmas comedy, it’s one of the most rewatched holiday movies.

3) Galaxy Quest

image courtesy of dreamorks pictures

Galaxy Quest sounded like the kind of film that would be funny for five minutes and exhausting for the rest. The idea of making a parody of Star Trek and geek culture had everything needed to come across as forced or overly mocking (especially in the late ’90s). The story follows the cast of an old sci-fi TV series who end up being mistaken for real heroes by actual aliens. It looked like a mix of satire, space adventure, and family movie. But if you hear a premise like that, your first thought is probably that it would work much better as a sketch than as a full movie, right?

But Galaxy Quest surprised people since it actually understood why fans care so much about these kinds of worlds. Instead of feeling like a mean-spirited joke, the film genuinely loves what it’s parodying, and that completely changes the tone of the experience. Also, the cast is fantastic, with names like Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, and Alan Rickman fully committing to the absurdity of it all. For sci-fi fans, it remains one of the most recommended movies to this day. Besides, it still works even if you’ve never seen Star Trek.

2) Iron Man

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

As crazy as it sounds now, Iron Man belongs on this list because it looked like an extremely risky project back in the day. Tony Stark is one of the most popular characters in modern pop culture, but before the movie, he was nowhere near the level of Spider-Man or Batman. And even worse: the studio itself still had nothing to prove. The story follows a billionaire weapons manufacturer who gets kidnapped and builds a high-tech suit to survive and completely change his life. But at first, it just sounded like another standard superhero origin story, and Downey still had a pretty complicated reputation in Hollywood.

The movie had every reason to fail and felt like a massive gamble. However, it exploded to the point where it’s now considered an absolute classic for superhero fans (it’s almost impossible to love the genre and not have seen it). Iron Man had a completely different kind of personality because its main character wasn’t the traditional perfect hero; he was arrogant, impulsive, and funny. And obviously, Downey’s performance is on another level entirely. The plot itself is actually very simple, but carried by pure confidence.

1) Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

image courtesy of walt disney pictures

Nowadays, films based on toys or existing brands feel much more normalized, especially after Barbie. But imagine hearing in the early 2000s that Disney was making a blockbuster based on one of its theme park rides — nobody was taking that idea seriously. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl did not sound like something that would work artistically at all. And it definitely did not help that pirate movies were already considered a pretty much dead genre after several major box office failures. Still, the story of Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann getting caught in a conflict with cursed pirates led by Captain Jack Sparrow became one of the biggest hits of its time.

And what makes it even more impressive is that the movie did not succeed just because of the spectacle. It worked because it was an amazing, fun adventure without constantly relying on childish humor. And of course, Johnny Depp delivered such an iconic performance that it basically became an identity. Eventually, Pirates of the Caribbean turned into a huge franchise, is a favorite for a whole generation of viewers, and continues to this day.

Did you also think these movies would be bad? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!