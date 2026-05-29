This New War Movie With 87% on Rotten Tomatoes Is a Perfect Saving Private Ryan Prequel

Saving Private Ryan is one of the most beloved war movies of all time, and an all-new 2026 film acts as the perfect prequel to it. War movies are constantly being made, and while they oftentimes make tons of money at the box office, many of them seem like lazy cash-ins on real-world battles and tragedies. However, war movies that truly teach about history and show the horrors or tribulations of war can become some of the best movies ever made, allowing viewers to experience some of the most pivotal moments in history.

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Steven Spielberg’s 1998 venture into the war genre is often considered to be one of the best, with it putting viewers on the ground to experience the horrors of D-Day. The film tells the story of a group of soldiers who are tasked with locating and rescuing a soldier who went missing during the Normandy invasion, with viewers following a cast of characters played by actors like Tom Hanks, Vin Diesel, Giovanni Ribisi, Matt Damon, and more. While Spielberg’s critically-acclaimed film tells the on-the-ground experience of D-Day and its aftermath, this 2026 movie explores what happened in the lead-up to the invasion.

2026’s Pressure Tells The Story Of The Lead-Up To D-Day

Image courtesy of Focus Features

May 29, 2026, will see the release of Pressure, an all-new film directed by Anthony Maras. The film stars Brendan Fraser as General Dwight D. Eisenhower and Andrew Scott as Group Captain James Scott as they plan for the invasion of Normandy in the 72 hours before the D-Day attack. Pressure explores the difficulties of executing the massive invasion, with the trailers showing that the film has a heavy focus on the risks that the weather posed to the soldiers and the plan as a whole.

As of the writing of this article, Pressure has an 86% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, meaning that it has received mostly positive reviews. The film has been praised for how it took intricate details such as weather and managed to make it just as thrilling as movies about the actual D-Day invasion itself. On top of that, Fraser and Scott’s performances are receiving immense critical acclaim, with their dynamic being one of the best parts of the film.

While Pressure isn’t officially related to Saving Private Ryan by any creatives or production companies, the film is perfect for fans of Spielberg’s classic. For viewers who want to learn more about D-Day, it will help fill in the gaps by showing the behind-the-scenes of the hugely significant day. While it’s still unknown if the film will be as good or successful as Saving Private Ryan, the story it tells is undoubtedly incredibly important to the history of the Normandy invasion.