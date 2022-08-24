Dave Bautista Gets Ready for Dune 2 in New Photos





Dune 2 star Dave Bautista is already getting ready for the sequel in some brand new photos. On Instagram, the former WWE superstar hyped the fans up with a new post. "If the spice must flow, then the beard must go," he said. Of course, the fans delighted in the idea of being so close to Dune Part Two. When the first movie launched in theaters, it was a big box office draw. Warner Bros. felt so strongly about its performance that it green lighted a sequel the following Monday. It was viewed as a massive win for Denis Villeneuve, as a lot of fans wondered if they would ever see the story be rendered successfully on-screen again after the previous couple of attempts. Now, the action shifts forward and things can get even weirder. Check out the post down below.

The star previously said that getting this role made him feel so good that he realized leaving his wrestling career was worth it. During a conversation with Collider, the actor explained that he was approached by Villeneuve to work on this project personally.

"We tracked that movie for months because I wanted to be a part of it so bad," the actor revealed. "I never reached out, because I don't want to be that guy, like 'Hey, Denis, is there a part for me?' I never wanted to be that guy. But he actually called me, he didn't say anything like 'so there's this part…' He just straight up asked me if I would come and play this part. I was so taken aback I didn't even know what to say, except for, obviously, 'yes.'"

He added, "Moments like that really gauge how far I've come, as an actor. There's a lot of pride in it for me that a director like Denis would call like that and offer me a role in a film that I know is going to be enormous. Because people have been waiting for this for years and years and years. And people are so passionate about the novels. So for him to offer me such an integral part of this film, for me, it was a personal statement. I can't purchase that type of emotion, that sense of pride. These are the few moments in life where I get that, where I feel like my life is worth something, I did something with my life. My life means something."

