Everything We Know About Dune: Messiah (Including Who Will Return)

Dune: Part Two is one of the most acclaimed and successful films of 2024 – and it’s getting a whole new round of buzz as the 2025 awards season approaches. Dune 2 is a major frontrunner for both the Golden Globes and Oscars, and whether it walks away a major winner or not, it seems momentum is once again behind a third film in the trilogy getting made. Dune author Frank Herbert laid the foundation for Dune 3, so there’s a clear creative path to follow.

Below you can get a breakdown of everything to know about Dune: Messiah as a movie; the source material it will be working from; and which members of the series’ cast and crew are returning.

Dune 3: Messiah – Everything We Know So Far

Why Is It Titled Dune: Messiah?

Dune 3 will be based on Dune author Frank Herbert’s 1969 novel Dune: Messiah, which is actually the sequel to the original Dune book. Since director Denis Villeneuve split the events of the first book into two films, Dune: Messiah will be the third film in the series.

The title of the novel indicates the focus of the story, which examines Paul Atreides fully stepping into his role as the “Kwisatz Haderach” (aka “Lisan al Gaib”), the prophesied all-powerful being created through millennia of genetic engineering and manipulation by the Bene Gesserit. The new role as god-emperor naturally creates many enemies for Paul, not to mention the internal struggle of his own power corrupting him entirely.

Dune: Messiah Cast & Crew Explained

Denis Villeneuve is set to return as director and writer of Dune: Messiah. No official announcement on any additional screenwriters – though Jon Spaihts (Prometheus, Doctor Strange, Minecraft Movie) worked with Villeneuve on the script for the first two Dune movies.

The cast of Dune: Messiah has not been officially confirmed, but some of the most obvious hopes of returning cast members include Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, and Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan. One confirmed new(ish) cast member will be Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia Atreides, Paul’s younger sister.

Less certain to return are characters like Javier Bardem’s Stilgar or Rebecca Ferguson’s Lady Jessica, who do not fit into the very different story of the second book. Without getting into spoilers, there’s also the potential for Jason Momoa to return as Ducan Idaho in the third film, despite seemingly dying in the first one.

No additional new cast members have been announced for Dune: Messiah at the time of writing this.

What Is Dune: Messiah About?

The end of Dune: Part Two saw Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) fully unlock his god-like powers and defeat his family’s longtime rivals, House Harkonnen, to gain control of the planet Arrakis. However, Paul’s new thirst for power created an uneasy alliance with Emperor Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken); turned the great houses against House Atreides, and left Paul personally torn between love and duty, by leaving his Fremen lover Chani (Zendaya) to seal an alliance by marrying Shaddamn’s daughter (and Bene Gesserit agent) Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh).

Dune: Messiah examines what is wrought when Paul leads the Fremen beyond Arrakis and goes to war with the great houses. The book examines the idea of what the power Paul holds ultimately does to him, and the noble ideas he learned from the Fremen vs. the obligations to his house and subjects.

WARNING: SPOILERS From the Novel Follow!

The book jumps forwards more than 15 years, where Paul has rule das Emperor but has been unable to curtail the religious extremist Fremen he unleashed on the galaxy. Despite an unimaginable death toll in the billions, Paul maintains (via his visions) that he is leading the galaxy down one of the more benevolent paths it can take. However, the other major guilds (the Bene Gesserit, Spacing Guild, and the “Bene Tleilax”) all conspire to subvert Paul’s omniscient awareness and plan his downfall. Meanwhile, an Arrakis, Chani must deal with a war for Paul’s affections against Irulan, while also trying to help her people step back from the void of war and bloodshed they’ve gotten lost in.

END SPOILERS

Dune Director Teases “Completely Different” Version of Messiah

Denis Villeneuve has already indicated that he will likely go in a different direction with Dune: Messiah‘s story, saying in a previous interview that “Like Herbert did with Dune Messiah, I think it’ll be a great idea to do something completely different. The story takes place like 12 years after where we left the characters at the end of Part Two. Their journey, their story is different this time, and that’s why I always say that while it’s the same world it’s a new film with new circumstances … [Messiah] will finish the Paul Atreides arc.”

As Villeneuve says, Dune: Messiah will mark the end of his film trilogy. It doesn’t seem like he has any interest in the later books in the Dune series – which are, admittedly, controversial for their wild leaps in sci-fi storytelling (like human/sandworm hybrids). Messiah is a fine place to end the film series – the only question is will Villeneuve cover it in one or two films.

Dune: Messiah is currently in development. Denis Villeneuve has teased that it could start shooting in 2025.

