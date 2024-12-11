Anya Taylor-Joy Offers Major Update for Dune: Messiah (But When Does It Film?)

When Dune: Part Two hit theaters this year, one of the most buzzed-about moments was Anya Taylor-Joy’s cameo. Denis Villeneuve attempted to keep it under wraps, but once it was out, fans started generating theories. When the film arrived we learned that the Furiosa star had taken on a surprising role, that of Alia Atreides, the younger sister of Timothée Chalamet’s Paul, who appears in a vision. This character’s appearance wasn’t a huge surprise considering Frank Herbert’s books, but with the director making some tweaks in the adaptation, it will be exciting to see how her role will influence the story of the franchise moving forward. To make things even more exciting, the actress has offered a tease for the upcoming Dune: Messiah, which is currently in the works.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking with Collider at CCXP, Anya Taylor-Joy was asked about what fans could expect from her character in the Dune follow-up. She replied, “The film is being made, and I am so thrilled to be a part of it. I’m such a big fan of everybody that’s a part of that project and I just can’t wait.” Earlier this year, the actress admitted she didn’t know much about Dune: Messiah, but now that seems this has changed. According to the outlet, Taylor-Joy even appeared a bit anxious when discussing the topic – and understandably so. The two Dune films have been massively successful, with the latest film hitting impressive milestones, earning $714.4 million worldwide and ranking as one of the best-reviewed films of 2024.

Taylor-Joy shared months ago what it was like to be cast in the role, revealing that it was something she wanted deeply and made room for in her schedule at all costs. When filming began on Dune: Part Two, she was in the middle of shooting Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, but Villeneuve managed to strike a deal with Warner Bros. to secure her involvement. With just a brief appearance as Alia in one of Paul’s visions, audiences already sensed she could play a significant role in a sequel. Once Dune: Messiah was officially confirmed, it became clear just how pivotal the protagonist’s sister might become in the story.

In the second movie, audiences learned that her character hadn’t been born yet, but the director has already confirmed a time jump is happening with the next movie. Villeneuve, known for being tight-lipped, has only teased that fans can expect to see much more of Alia.

The only wrinkle for Dune fans is that Villeneuve has mentioned wanting to work on another project before heading back to Arrakis, while Warner Bros. announced a mysterious production from the director set to premiere in December 2026. Many expected it to be Dune: Messiah, but in an interview back in October, the filmmaker emphasized the time and effort required to shoot a film as massive as Dune.

When Taylor-Joy was asked about her upcoming work, she simply revealed that she would be “working for the next year and a half, so I am next available in a year and a half’s time.” From this it’s clear that, despite the actress’ other commitments, she has carved out ample time to stay busy.

Dune: Messiah is currently without an official release date.