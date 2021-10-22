Dune Part Two Adds James Bond Star Lea Seydoux

Coming off of starring in Daniel Craig's final James Bond film No Time to Die and David Cronenberg's Crimes of the Future, Deadline reports that Léa Seydoux is set to play Lady Margot in the upcoming Dune Part Two. As if the compelling source material wasn't thrilling enough, Dune Part One was also a hit with audiences thanks to its impressive cast, with the upcoming sequel having already amassed an impressive assortment of stars, which includes both returning and all-new actors. Dune Part Two is expected to start shooting this year and has an October 20, 2023 release date.

Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, and Josh Brolin are all confirmed to be returning for the new film, with the project having also added Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Austin Butler in recent months.

Frank Herbert's novel Dune is considered one of the most acclaimed stories in the history of science fiction, an adventure that has been adapted into live-action a number of times over the decades. Given the dense subject matter, each of these adaptations has faced struggles, with director Denis Villeneuve's take on the material arguably being the biggest success with both fans and critics. Despite the challenges of bringing the first half of the narrative to life, Villeneuve previously explained that approaching the sequel could be an even bigger challenge.

"It's gonna be intense," Villeneuve shared with ET Canada earlier this year. "I'm in prep right now. Monday morning, as soon as we leave Los Angeles, it will be to start to go on with prep."

He continued, "I cannot say nothing about the movie – I don't like to talk about projects as I am doing them – but it's probably going to be the biggest challenge of my career, again, because it's even more complex than Part One."

While this sequel includes a number of complexities, challenges like casting and production design have already been established, allowing the sequel to start shooting more quickly than if the entire sequel had to be conceived from scratch.

In addition to the upcoming sequel, HBO Max is also developing a spinoff series Dune: The Sisterhood.

Stay tuned for details on Dune Part Two before it lands in theaters on October 20, 2023.

Are you looking forward to the upcoming sequel? Let us know in the comments!