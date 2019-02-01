Javier Bardem in Talks to Join ‘Dune’ Reboot

Yet another major star is joining the ranks of the Dune reboot, easily making the new project one of the highest-profile casts around. This time, it’s Javier Bardem getting the call to action.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bardem is in talks to join Denis Villeneuve‘s upcoming adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel for Legendary. Villeneuve’s take on the project will be based on the original novel, rather than a direct remake of David Fincher’s Dune from 1984.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Timothee Chalamet has already signed on to star in the film, taking on the role played by Kyle MacLachlan more than two decades ago. The cast also includes Mission: Impossible star Rebecca Ferguson, Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, and Charlotte Rampling.

Spider-Man: Far From Home star Zendaya and Oscar Isaac, one of the leads of the current Star Wars trilogy, are also in talks to join Dune‘s roster, though neither one of them have been confirmed.

Dune tells the story of a family’s struggle to try and control a desert planet Arrakis, as well as the drug it’s known for exporting.

Assuming that Bardem does indeed join the film, he will play a character named Stilgar, who is the leader of the planet’s nomadic tribes, known better as Fremen. In the book, Paul Atreides (Chalamet), the son of the main family, is forced to escape into the desert and join forces with Stilgar’s tribes.

Villeneuve joined the film after receiving heaps of critical praise for his work on Blade Runner 2043. It’s clear that he has an eye for massive sci-fi films and has been wanting to take on a new Dune movie for some time. The filmmaker wrote the script for Dune alongside Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts. He will also produce with Mary Parent and Cale Boyter.

What do you think of the upcoming Dune movie? Are you excited to see what Denis Villeneuve does with the classic tale? Let us know in the comments!