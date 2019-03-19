‘Dune’ Full Cast and Official Synopsis Revealed As Remake Begins Filming

Frank Herbert’s Dune is considered by many to be one of the most defining sci-fi epics in history, the ambitious and complexity of which has made it difficult to adapt into a film. Having previously delivered audiences boundary-pushing sci-fi films like Arrival and Blade Runner 2049, filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is taking on the daunting task of bringing the narrative to life in a new film. With production on the film officially underway, the cast list has been announced, confirming it as one of the most star-studded epics that genre fans are looking forward to. Additionally, the film has earned its official synopsis, for those unaware of the storyline.

As announced in a press release, the film’s official synopsis reads, “A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.”

The cast includes Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Stellan Skarsgard as Baron Harkonnen, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Zendaya as Chani, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam.

For years, genre filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky attempted to adapt the film, recruiting impressive talent not only behind the scenes, but also tapping actors like Orson Welles, David Carradine, and Mick Jagger, with a soundtrack by Pink Floyd. That film fell apart, but David Lynch ended up adapting the film in 1984, which was both a financial and critical disappointment. Villeneuve previously confirmed that his version would avoid making the same mistakes as Lynch’s vision.

“David Lynch did an adaptation in the ’80s that has some very strong qualities,” the filmmaker revealed to The Playlist. “I mean, David Lynch is one of the best filmmakers alive, I have massive respect for him. But when I saw his adaptation, I was impressed, but it was not what I had dreamed of, so I’m trying to make the adaptation of my dreams. It will not have any link with the David Lynch movie. I’m going back to the book, and going to the images that came out when I read it.”

Dune is slated to hit theaters on November 20, 2020.

