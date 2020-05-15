New Look at Dune Reboot Released

✖

Each day that passes brings news of another movie being delayed due to the coronavirus, but with the upcoming adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune not slated to hit theaters until December, new looks at the film have been emerging, which includes the below new look at Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides from the new film from director Denis Villeneuve. While sci-fi fans consider Herbert's novel to be one of the most beloved in the genre, not all audiences are as familiar with the adventure, with Villeneuve also offering insight on the character of Paul and how his trajectory mirrors a famous The Godfather character.

“Paul has been raised in a very strict environment with a lot of training, because he's the son of a Duke and one day... he's training to be the Duke,” Villeneuve shared with Empire Magazine. “But as much as he's been prepared and trained for that role, is it really what he dreams to be? That's the contradiction of that character. It's like Michael Corleone in The Godfather – it's someone that has a very tragic fate and he will become something that he was not wishing to become.”

A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

(Photo: Legendary/Warner Bros.)

“His survival depends on being able to make the right decisions and adapt to different dangerous situations. It's a very beautiful story about someone that becomes empowered,” Villeneuve continued. “Like any young adult he is looking for his identity and trying to understand his place in the world, and he will have to do things that none of his ancestors were able to do in order to survive. He has a beautiful quality of being curious about other people, of having empathy, something that will attract him towards other cultures, and that's what will save his life.”

The new Dune reboot is set to land in theaters on December 18th.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.