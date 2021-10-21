Dune: Sharon Duncan-Brewster Recalls Jason Momoa’s Massive First Impression

Dune is finally being released this week, and it’s already been met with lots of positive reviews. The long-awaited film is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 88% critics score after 183 reviews, and ComicBook.com‘s Nicole Drum gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it “a stunning and imperfect piece of cinematic art.” The movie has a wide range of actors to look forward to, including big names like Jason Momoa, who is playing Duncan Idaho. The movie will also feature Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Dr. Liet Kynes. Duncan-Brewster is best known for playing Senator Pamlo in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and was recently seen on Netflix’s Sex Education. Duncan-Brewster recently spoke with ComicBook.com about her first day on set and working with Momoa.

“For me, as you say, I’ve done a few projects, but it was only over a couple of days or a day of filming, this was a very long period of time but I must say that the first day, day one, we were filming in the desert in a place called Wadi Rum in Jordan, and we’d done this whole drive to get there, got into costume, get in another car to get there, and you turn a corner and there are sand dunes everywhere, and it’s just immense. Everything is just on a vast like proper… When you just go like, this is like being in the cinema already, so for me seeing that alone and then getting out of the car, and seeing the cast, and then one of the moments that… I had my first scene with Jason Momoa.”

She continued, “So I’m there getting ready, we’ve got these lovely little mini homes, basically, that we get ready in and we can stay cool in, and I’m outside just pottering around, Jason comes out of his car with his entourage, and he walks towards me and he’s walking at me from a distance, but then he gets bigger, and then he gets bigger, and I was like, is this going to stop? Because he’s tall, he’s a lovely guy, he’s a great guy, so I’m looking up here and going, oh, this is what they’re talking about because all my friends are like, oh my gosh, Jason Momoa and you’re working with all these gorgeous human beings, but that was another moment aside from, and of course, the big moment was just being there in this vast, beautiful, backdrop, but also yes, meeting Jason Momoa for my first scene was quite extraordinary too because he just doesn’t stop growing somehow.”

Dune is based on the novel by Frank Herbert and is set to star Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Dr. Liet-Kynes, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban, and Javier Bardem as Stilgar.

Dune opens on October 22nd.