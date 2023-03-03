Dungeons & Dragons Movie Directors Used D&D Beyond as Reference While Filming Movie

The directors of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves admitted they had some help making sure their upcoming movie felt accurate to the Dungeons & Dragons game. Speaking with Fandom at San Diego Comic-Con, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves directors John Francis Daley and John Goldstein and producer Jeff Latcham noted that they frequently referenced several online D&D databases while making the movie. When asked by Fandom if the directors used the Forgotten Realms Wiki (which is hosted on the Fandom platform), Daley noted that they used the wiki "a ton, sometimes on set." Latcham also noted the influence of D&D Beyond, stating that they would occasionally stop filming in the middle of a scene to cross reference the online compendium for accuracy. "I wish there was a D&D Beyond equivalent to every movie that we make because it would answer a lot of questions that we have," Daley told Fandom.

D&D Beyond is one of the reasons behind Dungeons & Dragons' recent growth. The online compendium, originally created by Twitch subsidiary Curse before being purchased by Fandom where it was then purchased by Wizards of the Coast, serves as both a character builder and an online database for players. Players can create a character using D&D Beyond tools and then track HP, spell slots, and ability use through the web-based system. Wizards of the Coast has used D&D Beyond to release supplemental material for Dungeons & Dragons in recent months, adding new monster statblocks and free adventures accessible to all players with an account.

The official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant. The movie will be released on March 3, 2023.