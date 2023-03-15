Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Reveals New ScreenX Poster

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has a brand new poster for the ScreenX version of the film. It's been a wild couple of weeks after the movie's big premiere at SXSW. First impressions of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves have been very positive. The infectious energy in all those posts is on full display in the latest image released. Our party members are trying to book it away from a dragon who seems intent on burning some robes among the heroes. On Twitter, DNDMovie is trending and people are waiting to see what the beloved hobby can bring to the big screen.

Comicbook.com had the chance to catch up with the directors in Austin, TX. They seem very excited for the future. "We didn't plant any seeds," Jonathan Goldstein explained to ComicBook.com during the film's big premiere at SXSW. "But if we're lucky enough to make another one, then I think there's so many places to go. We've created these great characters who we would love to see where they are in a year or two." John Francis Daley chimed-in, "We're also very superstitious. So we don't like to talk about it. "

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

Audiences Really Love Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Production on this film began two years ago. It's been even longer than that if you count all the preliminary work the filmmakers put into this project. However, the imminent release and warm reception has some fans already wondering about what's next.

"I'm excited to be in the theater with people as they hopefully unanimously are shocked by it being a film that they did not expect," Daley said to Comicbook.com. Goldstein continued, "The scope of it, the adventure and action and also just that there's laugh out loud (moments) and there's emotion, I mean, people are really going to feel something at the end of this movie, I hope and think they won't expect that."

Here's Paramount Pictures' official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure."

The movie also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Rege-Jean Page, and Hugh Grant and was directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves enters the new campaign on March 31st.

