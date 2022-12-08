Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans Reveal New Photo From Holiday Film Red One

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans are back in a new behind-the-scenes photo from their Amazon Studios holiday movie Red One. The Prime Video original film will unite two of the biggest names in Hollywood, the current Black Adam actor, and the now-retired Captain America. Lately, there's been some discrepancy regarding the box office vitality of Black Adam, with one report claiming the Dwayne Johnson DC film was a flop, and another stating Black Adam is actually a success. While fans debate the merits of which report is accurate, they can distract themselves with a black-and-white photo of Johnson and Evans on the set of Red One.

"4am. Very cold and very dark. Like our personalities. Me & @ChrisEvans walkin' into the Christmas unknown… #NightShoots #RedOne @AmazonStudios @SevenBucksProd," Dwayne Johnson wrote on Twitter. The Red One photo he shared features the co-leads walking with their backs to the camera. They appear to be entering what looks to be a graveyard, which means they can't be up to anything good.

What Is Red One?

Red One is the next film franchise from Dwayne Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions. The film reunites Johnson with his two-time Jumanji director Jake Kasdan, who directs from a script penned by Johnson's Fast & Furious franchise and Hobbs & Shaw writer Chris Morgan. Plot details remain under the tree for now, but the new movie from Amazon Studios is "building out a universe of very cool Christmas lore and bad assery all in one," according to Johnson.

Another description of Red One describes it as "a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre."

Black Adam Reportedly a Flop at Box Office

It's been over a month since Black Adam made its debut in theaters, shifting the landscape of the live-action DC mythos in the process. The film has introduced some fan-favorite characters from DC's comics, and finally brought Dwayne Johnson's take on the titular antihero into live-action. Amid the excitement about the film, and about what sequels and spinoffs it could possibly bring, a new report sheds light on the film's performance at the box office. According to new projections from Variety, Black Adam's theatrical box office is expected to stall out just shy of $400 million globally, meaning that it could lose $50 million to $100 million in its theatrical run.

Warner Bros. Discovery, which released the movie, reportedly disputes these numbers, and believes that the movie will ultimately break even. Part of that could be due to the film's surprise push onto Digital platforms, which occurred exactly one month after it launched in theaters. Black Adam is far from the first 2022 movie to underperform at the box office, with Disney's Strange World, Lightyear, and Amsterdam being among the notable ones.