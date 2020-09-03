Dwayne Johnson Fans Wish The Rock and Family Recover After COVID-19 Diagnosis Revealed
On Wednesday, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson surprised fans with a social media post revealing that he and his family have all tested positive for COVID-19. Johnson revealed the diagnosis in a video message on his Instagram account, urging fans to wear a mask and protect each other from the disease he described as one of the biggest challenges he's faced. Now, fans of the WWE legend are taking to social media themselves to wish him and his family a full recovery from the illness.
In his post, Johnson explained to fans that he wanted to update them on what's been going on with him and his family for the past few weeks and conveyed just how serious and sobering the situation has been for him.
“Alright, good morning, good afternoon, or good evening, by the way. Wherever you’re at around the world right now. I wanted to give you guys a helpful update on some of the things I’ve been going through on my end for the last couple of weeks now," Johnson began. "My wife Lauren, my two baby girls, and I have all tested positive for COVID-19. I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family. And, for me personally as well.”
“I’ve been through some doozies in the past. I’ve gone around and gotten my a** kicked a little bit in the past. I’ve had some challenges but testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries or being evicted or being broke, which I have been more than a few times," he smiled. "The reason that this feels different is because my number one priority is to always protect my family. Protect my children, my loved ones. It is our, I mean you guys, all of our number one priority….We are on the other side of COVID-19, and we are stronger and healthier.”
While Johnson and his family are "on the other side of COVID-19" and appear to be on the mend, fans shared their love and support for the entertaining, sending up prayers and wishes that the family recover and remain healthy -- with a few noting that 2020 simply can't have The Rock.
Read on to see how fans are wishing Johnson and his family well and let us know your thoughts in the comments.
Cover photo: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images
Slide 1
prevnext
Sending positive vibes your way @TheRock! I know you and your family will kick this virus' ass in no time!— Blaynehausen (@BlayneKyle) September 3, 2020
Slide 2
prevnext
Praying for The Rock and several of his family members as they have COVID-19!#PrayForRock 🙏😭— MARACLE (@MaracleMan) September 2, 2020
Slide 3
prevnext
How scary is it that The Rock and his family ALL tested positive for Covid-19. Wishing them all a very speedy recovery 🥰— Just A Wrestling Chick (@AWrestlingGal2) September 3, 2020
Slide 4
prevnext
Just heard something terrible. I was watching something that said that @TheRock had COVID 19 if this true my prayers to the Johnson family get well soon— #eldesconocido (@tonyg2121) September 3, 2020
Slide 5
prevnext
Oh boy! 2020 is really a Bitch!😱🤬 Speedy recovery you The Rock and his beautiful family!😇😷@TheRock https://t.co/nlli9BxGyK— Tracee Y. Millard, Esq.👸🏽👩🏽⚖️🧜♀️ (@YVETRA) September 3, 2020
Slide 6
prevnext
Come on @TheRock rock bottom that virus and lay the smackdown on his ass I'm praying for you and your family 🙏🙏— Enigmafgc (@mklizack87) September 3, 2020
Slide 7
prevnext
Love ya Rock.. Glad you & the family are much better now. 2020 has completely sucked..— davidK786 (@davidK786) September 3, 2020
Slide 8
September 3, 2020prevnext
Slide 9
prevnext
Yikes! I hope they all are doing better. Prayers. I wish the virus would go away. 🙏❤️— Amber💚 (@Amber2548) September 3, 2020
Slide 10
prev
2020 tryna take the rock away from us and i ain't about to let that happen pic.twitter.com/MfkJMDTVti— Clucker (@Cluckerrrr) September 3, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.