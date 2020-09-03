Dwayne Johnson Fans Wish The Rock and Family Recover After COVID-19 Diagnosis Revealed

On Wednesday, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson surprised fans with a social media post revealing that he and his family have all tested positive for COVID-19. Johnson revealed the diagnosis in a video message on his Instagram account, urging fans to wear a mask and protect each other from the disease he described as one of the biggest challenges he's faced. Now, fans of the WWE legend are taking to social media themselves to wish him and his family a full recovery from the illness.

In his post, Johnson explained to fans that he wanted to update them on what's been going on with him and his family for the past few weeks and conveyed just how serious and sobering the situation has been for him.

“Alright, good morning, good afternoon, or good evening, by the way. Wherever you’re at around the world right now. I wanted to give you guys a helpful update on some of the things I’ve been going through on my end for the last couple of weeks now," Johnson began. "My wife Lauren, my two baby girls, and I have all tested positive for COVID-19. I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family. And, for me personally as well.”

“I’ve been through some doozies in the past. I’ve gone around and gotten my a** kicked a little bit in the past. I’ve had some challenges but testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries or being evicted or being broke, which I have been more than a few times," he smiled. "The reason that this feels different is because my number one priority is to always protect my family. Protect my children, my loved ones. It is our, I mean you guys, all of our number one priority….We are on the other side of COVID-19, and we are stronger and healthier.”

While Johnson and his family are "on the other side of COVID-19" and appear to be on the mend, fans shared their love and support for the entertaining, sending up prayers and wishes that the family recover and remain healthy -- with a few noting that 2020 simply can't have The Rock.

Read on to see how fans are wishing Johnson and his family well and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

