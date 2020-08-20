Dylan O'Brien's Love and Monsters Skipping Theaters and Releasing On-Demand

Another movie is making its way from theaters to an on-demand release. The film is called Love and Monsters, formerly known as Monster Problems, and it stars Maze Runner lead Dylan O'Brien. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on Thursday that Love and Monsters was the next movie skipping its theatrical release in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It was initially scheduled to arrive on the big screen in February 2021, but the on-demand method will allow it to get in front of audiences much sooner.

Instead of its planned release in early 2021, Love and Monsters will now debut on PVOD services on October 16th. Paramount is releasing the sci-fi adventure movie, which was produced by 21 Laps.

The release of Love and Monsters will follow the same VOD release method as WB's Scoob. The film will be available as a 48-hour rental for $19.99. However, you'll also be able to purchase the film permanently for just $5 more.

Love and Monsters takes place in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by terrifying monsters, forcing the people left alive to create colonies underground. The lead character (O'Brien) risks heading up to the surface to find his lost high school sweetheart, played by Jessica Henwick. The film also stars Michael Rooker and Ariana Greenblatt.

Michael Matthews directed Love and Monsters with a script from Brian Duffield and Matthew Robinson. Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen produced. The film was shot on location in Queensland, Australia.

“Given the demand for new, high-quality entertainment right now, Paramount has decided to release Love and Monsters widely on digital platforms,” said Paramount COO Andrew Gumpert in a statement. “While we eagerly look forward to the reopening of movie theaters, we wanted to make this original and imaginative film available for everyone to enjoy at home.”

