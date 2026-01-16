Dylan O’Brien’s 97% RT Dark Comedy Is Finally Streaming for the First Time

Dylan O’Brien has emerged from his breakout role as Stiles Stilinski in MTV’s Teen Wolf to become one of the most dynamic and promising actors of his generation. O’Brien has proven his seemingly limitless acting range in recent years with roles in everything from the YA film series The Maze Runner to more serious dramas like Deepwater Horizon and American Assassin. O’Brien can next be seen in Sam Raimi’s Send Help, but before the sci-fi thriller hits theaters this month, fans can catch the actor’s critically acclaimed 2025 dark comedy on Hulu.

January 16th brought the arrival of James Sweeney’s 97% critic-rated psychological black comedy film Twinless to Hulu. O’Brien leads the film opposite Sweeny in the dual roles of Roman and his deceased twin brother Rocky. When Roman joins a support group for bereaved twins and forms a deep bond with Dennis, their friendship begins to unravel as they discover each other’s secrets, including a tragic connection to the death of Roman’s twin brother.

Twinless Is a Career-Best for Dylan O’Brien

Twinless secured a new record for O’Brien: his highest-rated project, TV and movies, ever in terms of both critic and audience ratings. The film earned a “Certified Fresh” distinction on Rotten Tomatoes with its near-perfect 97% critic score and performed just as well with audiences, who gave it a 94%. The movie is a layered, unpredictable, and unforgettable experience that masterfully shifts between hilarious, heartbreaking, and disturbing moments with unexpected turns and plenty of emotional depth. Critic Matt Pais described the film as “a different and highly affecting spin on loneliness, grief, and compassion,” while Jim Schembri hailed it as “an extraordinary drama surely deserving of Oscar love.”

Critics also sang high praise for O’Brien, who won a Special Jury Award at the Sundance Film Festival for his performance, described by critics as a career-best. The dual roles as the awkward Roman and the charismatic, lost Rocky solidified O’Brien’s transition from teen star to serious actor and allowed him to demonstrate his true potential as he completely embodied two distinct people and captured the intense grief, betrayal, and vulnerability of Roman as he confronts his loss. The Wandering Screen’s Matthew Koss said of the movie and O’Brien’s performance, “it’s movie that sneaks in with a deceptively simple setup and then hits you with one of the most remarkable performances of the year from Dylan O’Brien.”

What’s New on Hulu?

Twinless is one of the latest arrivals to Hulu’s streaming library and joined a long list of other movies that dropped on the platform earlier in January. The largest number of arrivals came on January 1st, when movies like 28 Weeks Later, Hacksaw Ridge, Little Manhattan, and Super Troopers arrived. Throughout the month, Hulu has added other films such as The Luckiest Man in America, Gracie’s Choice, Inferno, and Fremont.

