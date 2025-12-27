5 Most Underrated Movies of 2025 That You Might’ve Missed

A Minecraft Movie, Lilo & Stitch, Zootopia 2, Sinners, Superman, Wicked: For Good, these were all major moneymakers in 2025. On top of that, they all found themselves a devoted audience who will continue to love them for years to come. These next films, however, didn’t quite find the audience they were seeking. They need to rely on word of mouth an accessibility on streaming to reach their full intended audience. And, in some cases, to get closer to breaking even financially. And they deserve that, too, because they’re some of the best and most thoroughly entertaining films of the year.

From a Jack Quaid double feature to the best of the year’s MCU adventures, these movies fell short in some respect. Even if they already have fans, they should have more.

5) Thunderbolts*

image courtesy of walt disney studios motion pictures

Yes, it made $382 million worldwide and yes, it is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it’s not exactly an under the radar indie, but Thunderbolts* is still very much an underrated movie. There were three MCU movies in 2025 and if one of them had to lose money, it shouldn’t have been this one (it would be more fitting for the ultra-bland Captain America: Brave New World).

Even for those who have checked out of the MCU after Eternals, Thor: Love and Thunder, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and The Marvels, it’s worth it to give Thunderbolts* a shot. The chemistry between the cast is outstanding and thematically it goes some places the MCU rarely does (namely, grief and self-forgiveness). Here’s hoping this team becomes a favorite after their inclusion in Avengers: Doomsday. Provided that movie doesn’t kill them of the way this movie kills off Taskmaster, that is.

Stream Thunderbolts* on Disney+.

4) Deep Cover

image courtesy of amazon mgm studios

Sometimes you just need some feel-goodery, and that is precisely what Deep Cover is. It also comes equipped with a charming plot where a trio of improv actors take their developing skills off the stage into a dangerous situation on behalf of the police.

The narrative’s twists and turns keep you glued all throughout, but this is really a movie that coasts on the strength of its script and the sterling chemistry between its three leads. Bryce Dallas Howard makes for a perfect lead in this kind of material, Orlando Bloom is clearly having a blast playing against type, and Ted Lasso‘s Nick Mohammed makes his trademark awkward disposition work very well for the narrative, which can occasionally be as tense as it is humorous.

Stream Deep Cover on Prime Video.

3) Novocaine

image courtesy of paramount pictures

Novocaine wasn’t quite the best Jack Quaid movie of 2025, but it was definitely the most important to his career trajectory. This was where he proved he could carry a movie. And it wasn’t the easiest movie to start his career as a big screen leading man, either. He had to be a convincing action hero, he had to have charming romantic chemistry, and he had to deliver a performance comedic enough to never allow the violence to become overwhelming.

Quaid pulls all that off, but he isn’t the sole thing about Novocaine that makes it a delight. There wouldn’t be chemistry with his co-lead if said co-lead didn’t deliver, and Amber Midthunder doesn’t disappoint. This is further evidence that she’s one of the most ranged up-and-comer performers of her generation. Novocaine is the exact type of action-comedy that will find its audience and become a perennial hit for those who can embrace its wavelength (which really isn’t that hard, as it’s fairly macro-scale accessible).

Stream Novocaine on Paramount+.

2) Ballerina

image courtesy of lionsgate

It’s a bit of a mystery as to why Ballerina failed at the box office. The John Wick franchise only became more lucrative as it went on, going from a modestly budgeted little actioner with a similarly small scope to a summer movie season IP. Yet Ballerina didn’t take off at all, even with John Wick literally in the movie.

And, oddly enough, Ballerina is at its weakest when it’s shoehorning Wick in. Ana de Armas and her Eve Macarro were perfect to come in and take over the franchise, and it’s a true shame we won’t be seeing more of her. Not to mention, this is one movie that does not short the audience on trademark Wick-style set pieces. That’s basically what the entire second half of this thing is, and it’s both well-choreographed and exciting.

Stream Ballerina on Starz.

1) Companion

image courtesy of warner bros. pictures

The Boys and Novocaine may have confirmed that Jack Quaid can play the hero, but Companion serves to underscore the point that Scream and The Hunger Games made, which is that he’s even better as the villain. But, at the end of the day, this movie isn’t the most underrated of 2025 because of him alone. Even more important are its commentary on AI and the awards worthy work by Sophie Thatcher.

Structured so its twists genuinely surprise and buoyed by a top-notch script, Companion really couldn’t be any better than it is. It’s a genre blender that checks all the boxes it sets out to check. It will be very interesting to see what Drew Hancock, who made his directorial debut here, has in store for us next.

Stream Companion on HBO Max.