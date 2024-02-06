Andrew Dice Clay Cast in The Pickup With Eddie Murphy

Infamous comedian Andrew Dice Clay has been tapped to star opposite Eddie Murphy in the upcoming film The Pickup, which is in production over at Amazon-MGM Studios.

Andrew Dice Clay has remained active in the entertainment industry as a screen actor. He played up his own rough-edged persona in projects like Entourage or the HBO series Vinyl – not to mention his own vehicles like the TV series Dice (2016-2017). However, it was Clay's performances in Woody Allen's Blue Jasmine (2013) and Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born (2018) remake with Lady Gaga (where he played the father of Gaga's character) that made critics and viewers alike take new notice of him as a dramatic actor. Dice followed A Star Is Born with a minor role in another prestige project: playing an adult film magnate in Hulu's Pam & Tommoy docu-drama, about the infamous Pamela and Tommy Lee sex tape scandal in the 1990s.

The Pickup will arguably be the first time we get to see Andrew Dice Clay bringing his full-fledged standup comedy arsenal to the screen, trading comedic barbs and quips with Eddie Murphy. It's hard to measure (with so little story information) if The Pickup will be exploring the world of stand-up comedy – or if Dice and Murphy will simply provide all the meta-fun in the world by playing characters that allow the two comedic masters to cook onscreen together. Murphy of course helped propel his run as an 80s star with films like 48 Hrs., which odd-paired him with Nick Nolte's gruff policeman character – and its about the last type of film from Murphy's heyday that he has yet to revisit in modern times (see also: Coming 2 America, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F).

Director Tim Story (The Blackening, Fantastic Four) is at the helm of The Pickup, working from a script by Matt Mider and Kevin Burrows, who are known for writing Netflix's 2018 comedy-thriller The Package. Producers attached include John Davis and John Fox for Davis Entertainment; Murphy and Charisse Hewitt-Webster for Eddie Murphy Productions; and Time Story for The Story Company. Executive producers are Davis Entertainment's Jeremy Stein, The Story Company's Vicky Mara Story, Burrows, Ross Fanger, and Mider.

What Is The Pickup About?

Plot details for The Pickup are not being disclosed by the studio, only that the project is "billed as a heist comedy." Amazon and MGM are betting it will be a major release – as evidenced by the cast and release strategy. Not only is The Pickup pulling together comedic legends like Murphy and Dice Clay, the film has already snagged Pete Davidson and Keke Palmer to co-star.

The Pickup is also slated to be released in over 240 countries and territories globally, making it a major release for the studio.