Eddie Murphy Set to Be Inducted Into NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame

The NAACP Image Awards are inducting Eddie Murphy into the Hall of Fame this year. The Coming 2 America star is in the middle of a renaissance year with fans enjoying the trip down memory lane on Amazon. His picture is still breaking records for the streaming service this week. But, it is important to single out the fact that Murphy has been entertaining audiences for decades now. From his time on SNL, the stand-up specials, projects like The Nutty Professor, and others. It will be an emotional moment for the comedian as Arsenio Hall, his longtime friend, will present him the award on the 52nd installment of the program. ViacomCBS networks like BET, MTV, and VH1 will also be airing the ceremony live on March 27th. So, it's been a long time coming, but a well-deserved honor for one of America’s favorite funnymen.

“We are honored to celebrate one of the most influential comedic geniuses in the entertainment industry and an individual who has inspired a generation of Black talent,” Derrick Johnson, President, and CEO of the NAACP said in a press release. “To this day, Eddie Murphy’s work continues to bring joy and laughter to individuals around the world, and he is an amazing example of Black excellence, creativity, and artistry.”

That isn’t the only honor that the actor is receiving this year. The 8th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards is also celebrating Murphy. President Julie Socash had some nice things to say about Murphy’s accomplishments in a separate release.

"From The Nutty Professor to Prince Akeem, Eddie Murphy is a legendary actor whose myriad of characters live in our hearts forever. He has expertly created memorable personalities in numerous award-winning films, often portraying multiple characters in the same film,” Socash explained. “This award recognizes all the hours that he has spent in the make-up chair collaborating with our talented and innovative make-up artists and hairstylists, and we celebrate these great relationships and Eddie's enormous talents.”

