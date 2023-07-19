Edi Gathegi Becomes Mister Terrific In Superman: Legacy Fan Art

James Gunn and Peter Safran are quickly developing their recently announced DC Studios slate, which will begin with Creature Commandos and Waller on the television side and Superman: Legacy on the movie side. Gunn will juggle his duties as DC Studios co-CEO and direct Superman: Legacy, as well as pen the script. It was recently revealed that David Corenswet will be playing the new Man of Steel alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Then we got the news that a bunch of other DC Comics heroes will appear in the film, like Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Metamorpho, and Mister Terrific. Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Antony Carrigan, and Edi Gathegi will play the aforementioned characters, respectively, and fans are super excited to see them in Superman: Legacy. So much so that one fan has created a new work of art that shows Gathegi suited up as Mister Terrific.

An artist on Instagram who goes by the name of @Youssef_Defenshi created a new concept that shows how Gathegi could look as Mister Terrific when he shows up in Superman: Legacy. In the fan art, the actor gets Mister Terrific’s classic look, and it really fits him well. While we don’t know when we will get our first official look at Superman: Legacy, this should be enough to hold fans over until we do. You can check out the Mister Terrific fan art below.

How is Superman: Legacy described?

DC Studios released their first official synopsis for Superman: Legacy when it was revealed that Gunn was indeed helming the project, “Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”

Superman: Legacy is set to feature David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern’s Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho. Gunn is directing Superman: Legacy from a script he’s been writing since before he took over as DC Studios co-CEO.

Superman: Legacy is set to make its debut theaters on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Superman: Legacy and the DC Universe as we learn it!

