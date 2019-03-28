‘El Chicano’ Trailer Released

Briarcliff Entertainment has released the official trailer for El Chicano, a dark movie about a masked vigilante from writer/producer Joe Carnahan, who once came thisclose to making a Daredevil movie for Fox. In the film, when L.A.P.D. Detective Diego Hernandez is assigned a career-making case investigating a vicious cartel, he uncovers links to his brother’s supposed suicide and a turf battle that’s about to swallow his neighborhood. Torn between playing by the book and seeking justice, he resurrects the masked street legend El Chicano. Now, out to take down his childhood buddy turned gang boss, he sets off a bloody war to defend his city and avenge his brother’s murder.

Here is the official synopsis of the film: Growing up in East LA, twin brothers Diego and Pedro always knew they had each other, from goofing off on bikes to spying in on parties. As adults, Diego became a police officer looking out for the streets he used to play on, while Pedro turned to a life of crime. When clues start connecting Pedro’s death to a case Diego is working on, the mysterious vigilante figure of their youth — “El Chicano” — returns, drawing Diego in deeper than he ever expected. Director Ben Hernandez Bray puts his skills with action and authenticity to good use, balancing adrenaline-filled beats with moments of emotional connection. Writers Bray and Joe Carnahan offer up a socio-political allegory within the framework of the superhero genre, taking advantage of audience’s familiarity with what they see in the movies and what they see in the news.

The film features a huge cast full of familiar faces. Raúl Castillo and George Lopez topline the movie, which will be in theaters on May 3. Lucifer‘s Aimee Garcia, Jose Pablo Cantillo, David Castañeda, Marco Rodríguez, Sal Lopez, Marlene Forte, and Kate del Castillo also star in the film, which is directed by Carnahan’s co-writer Ben Hernandez Bray.

