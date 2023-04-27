Elizabeth Olsen Wants to Work With Aubrey Plaza Again: "She's Quite a Lady"

Elizabeth Olsen is currently promoting her new HBO series, Love and Death, which just released its first three episodes today. Olsen is currently in the midst of her press tour alongside co-stars Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe, Krysten Ritter, and Patrick Fugit. However, her latest interview saw her sharing the screen with a different set of co-stars: puppies! That's right, Olsen is the last star to take part in Buzzfeed's famous "puppy interviews," and she answered questions about her new show as well as some of her past projects, including Ingrid Goet West. The 2017 dramedy starred Aubrey Plaza as a woman with an Instagram addiction who moves across the country to try and become friends with an influencer who was played by Olsen.

"There's so many memories from that that were some of the craziest filming experiences I've ever had," Olsen replied when asked about her favorite memory from Ingrid Goes West. "But I guess the best thing that came out of it was just being able to call Aubrey a friend. She's quite a lady. I would love to work with Aubrey again."

You can watch Elizabeth Olsen's full puppy interview below:

Is Elizabeth Olsen in Agatha: Coven of Chaos?

While there's no current word on whether or not Elizabeth Olsen is in Disney+'s upcoming WandaVision spin-off, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, it does seem like the most likely place for Olsen and Aubrey Plaza to reunite. It was previously announced that nine actors from WandaVision would be returning for Agatha: Coven of Chaos. In addition to Kathryn Hahn in the titular role, Coven of Chaos will also feature WandaVision's Emma Caulfield, Debra Jo Rupp, David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, and Kate Forbes. MCU newcomers include Plaza, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Eric Andre, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasil, and Patti LuPone.

Olsen recently teased her MCU return despite previously saying she wasn't involved with the new Disney+ series.

"I don't know ever how to answer these questions except I don't... I think I'll be back," Olsen said with a laugh while speaking with Deadline at SXSW. While she could have just been referring to the greater MCU, the question did seem to be specifically about Coven of Chaos, so hopefully, this means we'll be seeing Wanda in Westview once again.

