Emily Blunt Says Edge Of Tomorrow Sequel Script Is Really Promising

It's been six years since the release of Edge of Tomorrow, and though the film failed to light the domestic box office on fire it has become a fan-favorite and talk of a sequel to the sci-fi/action film has persisted in the time since. The original film starred Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, both of whom have expressed an interest in returning, and in a new interview the actress spoke highly of the screenplay that's been written for the follow-up but wasn't sure when the gang would be able to get back together to even film the movie.

"Yes, it’s really promising and really, really cool," Blunt said while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter. "I just don’t know when everything’s going to sort of align, you know what I mean? Between all of our schedules, it would just have to be the right time. But there is something in the works, for sure, that’s a great idea. A great idea."

As fans might recall, Edge of Tomorrow was re-named after it was released on home media to Live Die Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow, incorporating the film's tagline into its official title. Director Doug Liman previously said that the sequel's title would continue this naming convention, telling Collider back in 2017: “We have an amazing story! It’s incredible! Way better than the first film, and I obviously loved the first film. It will be called Live Die Repeat and Repeat.”

Earlier this year Liman shared how he and the screenwriters are keeping track of the timelines in the sequel, posting a censored version of the whiteboards of characters' trajectories on Instagram while adding the comment, "How many whiteboards is too many?" He also added the hashtag #LiveDieRepeat2.

Blunt previously joked that by the time the stars do align for the sequel, special effects will be necessary to replicate their more youthful days.

“Tom and I are going to be 70 before we make another one,” Blunted admitted. “It’s going to look a bit weird. We’ll have to do a real flashforward one.”

She added, “We’ll go full [The] Irishman, it’ll be the Irishman version of Edge of Tomorrow."

In Edge of Tomorrow, when Earth falls under attack from invincible aliens, no military unit in the world is able to beat them. Maj. William Cage (Tom Cruise), an officer who has never seen combat, is assigned to a suicide mission. Killed within moments, Cage finds himself thrown into a time loop, in which he relives the same brutal fight -- and his death -- over and over again. However, Cage's fighting skills improve with each encore, bringing him and a comrade (Emily Blunt) ever closer to defeating the aliens.

Stay tuned for details on the Edge of Tomorrow sequel.