Madame Web Reveals Logo for Spider-Man Spinoff

The logo for Sony Pictures' Madame Web has been revealed. The movie starring Dakota Johnson as the titular Madame Web exists in Sony's Spider-Man Universe of films, which includes Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Morbius, and the upcoming Kraven the Hunter. One of the many stars in Madame Web is Isabela Merced, whose character is being kept a secret for now. While there are rumors she's playing Spider-Verse hero Anya Corazon/Araña/Spider-Girl, Merced has come out to reveal the official first look at the logo for Madame Web.

Isabela Merced shared a look at the Madame Web logo on her Instagram Story. She took a photo of a black hat that has the Sony and Madame Web logos on it. The font for Sony is in red, while "Madame Web" is outlined in red and filled with blue. All in all, it's a very stylish hat with the movie's logo, though fans should be used to studios updating the logos for superhero movies as their release dates grow near.

Sony Pictures recently announced new release dates for three of its upcoming Marvel movies, as part of a larger restructuring for its live-action slate. This includes moving Kraven the Hunter from January 13, 2023 to October 6, 2023; as well as Madame Web from October 6, 2023 to February 16, 2024. As part of the announcement, it was confirmed that both movies will now screen in IMAX. Additionally, a currently-untitled Sony/Marvel movie that was previously dated for June 7, 2024 will now debut on July 12, 2024.

"There are movies I would call adjunct to the Spider-Man universe," Sony president Tom Rothman previously said of Sony's Marvel plans (via Deadline). "That's Kraven, which we're shooting now, and Madame Web, which we'll start in the spring with S.J. Clarkson directing. And then there are many Marvel characters that are standalone."

Madame Web will follow the origin story of its titular character (played by Dakota Johnson), a clairvoyant whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world itself. The film will be directed by Jessica Jones alum S.J. Clarkson, and will also star Emma Roberts, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahir Rahim, Zosia Mamet, Mike Epps, and Adam Scott.

Marvel Comics is putting the spotlight on Araña during its upcoming Edge of Spider-Verse limited series. Artist Humberto Ramos designed a new costume for Araña, which can be found in an Edge of Spider-Verse #1 story by writer Alex Segura and artist Caio Majado. Araña also receives a new status quo to go along with the costume upgrade.

The movie arrives in theaters on February 16, 2024.