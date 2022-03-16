Encanto Star Stephanie Beatriz Reveals She Recorded “Waiting on a Miracle” While in Labor

Ever since Encanto hit Disney+ in December, it’s been one of the most talked-about animated films in a long time. Not only did the movie win the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature, but it was also nominated for three Academy Awards, and the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is the first Disney song since Aladdin‘s “A Whole New World” to reach number one on the Billboard charts. The creators behind the film have shared a lot of interesting behind-the-scenes facts since its release, but nothing is more shocking than the recent reveal by Stephanie Beatriz, who voiced Maribel in the film. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum recently told Variety that she recorded the song “Waiting on a Miracle” while in labor.

“I didn’t want to tell anybody at Disney because I didn’t want anyone to freak out,” Beatriz explained. “But I was already having some contractions when we were scheduled to record that day. I was like ‘Well, fingers crossed I finish the song before [the baby] comes!’”

The day after she recorded her character’s “I Want” song for Disney, she gave birth to her first child, Rosaline.

As for Encanto, co-director Jared Bush recently revealed that he’s been asked why Julieta (Angie Cepeda) doesn’t use her healing powers to “fix” Mirabel or Agustín’s (Wilmer Valderrama) eyesight. Not only did Bush have a great explanation, but it came with the heartwarming story of a young Disney fan.

“3 years ago, Lowri wrote Disney asking for a heroine w/ glasses. I couldn’t say that her wish was already coming true! BUT watch the clip for the answer to a big question: Why doesn’t Julieta ‘fix’ Mirabel or Agustín’s eyesight. It’s who they are & she wouldn’t want to change it,” Bush explained.

Encanto follows the Madrigals, an extraordinary family in which each member “has been blessed with a magic gift unique to them – each child except Mirabel.” Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, In the Heights) voices Mirabel, joined by María Cecilia Botero as Mirabel’s grandmother Alma aka Abuela; Angie Cepeda and Wilmer Valderrama as Mirabel’s parents, Julieta and Agustín; and Diane Guererro and Jessica Darrow as Mirabel’s sisters, Isabela and Luisa. Others in the voice cast include Carolina Gaitán and Mauro Castillo as Mirabel’s aunt and uncle, Pepa and Félix; and Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, and Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Mirabel’s cousins Dolores, Camil, and Antonio, respectively. John Leguizamo is also in the film as the infamous Uncle Bruno.

Encanto is now straming on Disney+.