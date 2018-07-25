‘Deadpool 2’ Director in Talks for ‘Enter the Dragon’ Remake

It looks like the remake of Bruce Lee‘s classic martial arts film, Enter the Dragon, finally has its sights set on a director, and a prolific one at that.

According to a report from Deadline, Deadpool 2 director David Leitch is in early talks to helm the remake of 1973’s Enter the Dragon. The producers will now set out to find a writer.

The original Enter the Dragon movie just celebrated its 45th anniversary this past Friday. The film’s initial release came right after Lee’s death in 1973.

After years of stunt work in Hollywood, Leitch has made quite the name for himself as a director, beginning with John Wick in 2014, which he co-directed with Chad Stahelski. Since then, Leitch has helmed the Charlize Theron-starring Atomic Blonde, and Deadpool 2, which debuted to massive numbers at the box office earlier this year.

Leitch is set to begin work on his next film, the Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs and Shaw, in the coming months.

Later in the report, Deadline notes that Warner Bros. has been attempting to land the right director for an Enter the Dragon remake for some time. In an effort tot recapture the magic and tone of the original, the studio has talked with filmmakers from various different backgrounds. Spike Lee and Brett Ratner each developed their own versions of the film.

What gives Leitch an advantage here is his background with action sequences. His work as a stunt coordinator speaks for itself, and all three of his films have featured multiple hand-to-hand combat scenes.

Do you think David Leitch is the right choice to helm an Enter the Dragon remake? Should there even be a remake to the movie in the first place? Let us know your thoughts on the matter by dropping a line in the comment section below!